The Basics:

The 2019 Toyota Sequoia is a three-row full-size SUV that trades on its maker’s reputation for reliability more than it does for its modern design.

The 2019 Toyota Sequoia’s ghastly fuel economy ratings are one of many reminders that this SUV has been around for well over a decade.

A real Sequoia tree has likely seen more change in the past 12 years than this large body-on-frame SUV has. For 2019, it’s more of the same.

Overall, the 8-passenger Sequoia earns 4.6 out of 10 on our scale due to its impressive hauling capacity and smooth ride though its lackluster interior design and pre-recession fuel efficiency ratings are equally debilitating. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The beat goes on for 2019 with no significant changes to the four trim line-up. The base SR5 trim has one up its sleeve compared to its rivals: active safety tech such as automatic emergency braking is standard. The range-topping Platinum trim adds niceties such as perforated leather seats and adaptive suspension. The TRD Sport and Limited trims fill the gaps in between. Unlike the Cadillac Escalade and Lincoln Navigator that are based on Chevy and Ford models, there is no bucks-up Sequoia.

The choice between drivetrains is a simple one: a big and powerful 5.7-liter V-8 is standard with the option of rear-wheel or a part-time four-wheel drive system. What the engine gives in power, it takes away in fuel efficiency. Rated at only 15 mpg combined, it is well behind its main competitors, the Chevrolet Tahoe and new Ford Expedition.

The Sequoia’s ride is soft, made better in Platinum trim with the adaptive suspension. Handling is ponderous at best, but the Sequoia is comfortable on the highway. Properly equipped, the Sequoia can tow up to 7,400 pounds.

Its interior is composed of low-sheen surfaces that don’t look or feel as luxurious as this SUV’s price tag suggests. Its space is versatile and its seats are comfortable, but there’s no getting around its cheap feel.

The Sequoia is also behind the game when it comes to tech. Its standard touchscreen for infotainment lacks Apple and Android smartphone compatibility.

Don’t bypass the Sequoia entirely if you’re shopping for a full-size, three-row SUV—but its rivals are more popular and for good reason.