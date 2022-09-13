What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Volvo XC90? What does it compare to?

The 2023 Volvo XC90 is a three-row crossover SUV. Shop it against the BMW X5 and Audi Q7, as well as the Jeep Grand Cherokee L.

Is the 2023 Volvo XC90 a good SUV?

With a TCC Rating of 7.5 out of 10, the 2023 Volvo XC90 is one of our top-rated models. We love its subtle style, its gorgeous and spacious interior, and its powertrains that balance frugality with performance. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2023 Volvo XC90?

Volvo recast the XC90 lineup this year in Core, Plus, and Ultimate trims. You’ll find newly standard all-wheel drive, and the range-topping T8 Recharge plug-in hybrid gains a bigger battery for a bit more power and an estimated electric-only range of more than 30 miles.

Unchanged is the XC90’s slick styling, which after eight model years since a full redesign remains plenty appealing. It’s even better inside, helped out by wonderful attention to detail.

The base 2.0-liter turbo-4, or B5, engine sends 247 hp to the wheels, but we suggest stepping up to the 295-hp B6 for its extra grunt. Either way, both engines benefit from a 48-volt starter-generator system for smooth acceleration and some fuel savings. The Recharge uses Volvo’s T8 plug-in hybrid powertrain good for 455 hp and a 0-60 mph sprint of just 5.0 seconds, plus one-pedal driving to make the most of its electric mode.

The XC90 can hit 25 mpg combined in base B5 form, which is pretty good for a seven-seat SUV.

These SUVs lack the overt sportiness found in some BMW and Mercedes-Benz models, but then again most of us don’t have race-track driveways. The XC90 handles routine driving with poise.

It’s just as pleasant inside, with good space for passengers in all three rows. You’ll want to sit up front, though, where the seats can be heated, cooled, and offer massages—and even wrapped in a gorgeous wool blend in top trim.

Safety-wise, the XC90 lives up to Volvo standards with its exceptional crash-test scores and wide range of driver-assistance tech. There’s no paying extra for most safety features here. How much does the 2023 Volvo XC90 cost?

The base XC90 B5 runs $57,095 to start. We’d add the B6 engine and Plus trim for just under $65,000. The Plus trim adds such niceties as leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, and a surround-view camera system.

Where is the 2023 Volvo XC90 made?

In Sweden.