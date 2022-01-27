What kind of car is the 2022 Volvo XC90? What does it compare to?

The XC90 crossover ranks as the biggest Volvo yet, with six or seven seats and a turbo-4 engine with a vast range of power outputs. Rivals include the Audi Q7, Acura MDX, and BMW X7.

Is the 2022 Volvo XC90 a good car?

It’s spacious, handsome, and well-equipped. In fact, it excels in just about every dimension save for the extremes of high-speed and off-road performance. We give it a TCC Rating of 7.7 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2022 Volvo XC90?

Very little. The rear bumper has been restyled to hide the tailpipe, and navigation now comes standard on all models.

With its impeccably tasteful looks, the XC90 remains one of our favorite crossover SUVs to drive, or just to sit in and wait for someone to finish a Costco errand. It has a discreetly high-end look, with no clunky details or miscues, and with an interior that looks expensive even when it wears gray wool upholstery rather than nappa leather. It’s a master class in understatement.

Performance ranges from better than average in the 250-hp T5, to engaging in the T6, which pushes out 316 hp from a turbo-4 with supercharging. Teamed with an 8-speed automatic and an optional air suspension, it’s a calm and collected car to drive quickly; balance is its calling card. The T8 plug-in hybrid doesn’t offer much hope of repaying its investment, but with 18 miles of electric driving range, it has a certain suburban charge-at-home appeal for a first step into the electric-car waters.

A seven-seater in base form, the XC90 has fabulous front seats and lots of cargo space, with room in the middle row for three adults. A six-seat version fits bucket seats in the second row. Finishes range from the attractive synthetic leather and wood trim of entry-level models, to the understated glamour of the gray wool and charcoal wood trim of the Inscription package.

Crash-test scores have been nearly flawless, and the XC90 offers lots of standard and optional safety equipment; its driver-assist setup can be useful as a backup for brief spells of hands-free driving, but isn’t quite as well-executed as more advanced systems from Mercedes and BMW.

How much does the 2022 Volvo XC90 cost?

It’s $51,995 for an XC90 T5 Momentum with 19-inch wheels, synthetic leather upholstery, navigation, and a 9.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It’s $7,400 extra for a T6, and as much as $71,595 for a Recharge plug-in hybrid.

Where is the 2022 Volvo XC90 made?

In Sweden.