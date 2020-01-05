Our review of the 2020 Volvo XC90 is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2020 Volvo XC90 if you're interested in purchasing one.
Specs
Gas Mileage 21 mpg City/30 mpg Hwy
Engine Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4, 2.0 L
EPA Class Small Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD
Style Name T5 FWD Momentum 7 Passenger
Drivetrain Front Wheel Drive
Passenger Capacity 7
Passenger Doors 4
Body Style Sport Utility
Transmission Transmission: 8-Speed Geartronic Automatic -inc: start/stop and adaptive shiftMore Specs »
News
2016 Volvo XC90 recalled for leaky coolant hose, fire risk
The 2016 Volvo XC90 crossover SUV has been recalled to fix a faulty coolant hose that could leak and create a fire risk. Documents filed with the NHTSA last month and published this week show that 34,006 XC90 models are affected. The Swedish...Read More»
Refreshed 2020 Volvo XC90 crossover SUV adds Android Auto, rear captain's chairs
The 2020 Volvo XC90 set to make its public debut at next month's 2019 Geneva Motor Show doesn't deviate much from the current model, but it gains some worthwhile tech and adds second-row captain's chairs to its roster of options. Volvo unveiled the...Read More»
IIHS faults Uber for deactivating Volvo's automatic emergency braking in fatal crash
In a report Tuesday, the IIHS said that Uber's decision to turn off active safety gear in its Volvo XC90 self-driving test vehicle contributed to the death of a pedestrian in Arizona in March. According to an NTSB report, Uber deactivated Volvo's...Read More»
Previous Year Models
2019
2018
