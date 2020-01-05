2020 Volvo XC90 Preview

Specs
Gas Mileage 21 mpg City/30 mpg Hwy
Engine Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4, 2.0 L
EPA Class Small Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD
Style Name T5 FWD Momentum 7 Passenger
Drivetrain Front Wheel Drive
Passenger Capacity 7
Passenger Doors 4
Body Style Sport Utility
Transmission Transmission: 8-Speed Geartronic Automatic -inc: start/stop and adaptive shift
News

The 2016 Volvo XC90 crossover SUV has been recalled to fix a faulty coolant hose that could leak and create a fire risk. Documents filed with the NHTSA last month and published this week show that 34,006 XC90 models are affected. The Swedish...Read More»
The 2020 Volvo XC90 set to make its public debut at next month's 2019 Geneva Motor Show doesn't deviate much from the current model, but it gains some worthwhile tech and adds second-row captain's chairs to its roster of options. Volvo unveiled the...Read More»
In a report Tuesday, the IIHS said that Uber's decision to turn off active safety gear in its Volvo XC90 self-driving test vehicle contributed to the death of a pedestrian in Arizona in March. According to an NTSB report, Uber deactivated Volvo's...Read More»
Previous Year Models
2019
2019 Volvo XC90
7.5
$47,700 - $104,900
The 2019 Volvo XC90 is a standout effort from the Swedish brand, offering style, luxury, and practicality in a way many other luxury SUVs don’t.
2018
2018 Volvo XC90
7.2
$46,900 - $104,900
The 2018 Volvo XC90 is the crossover success that brought new buyers into the brand. Its mix of good looks and excellent tech make it a major player now.
2017
2017 Volvo XC90 Excellence
7.3
$45,750 - $104,900
The 2017 Volvo XC90 is comfortable, capable, and only whispers its virtues—reinterpreting the Volvo brand as quiet sophistication in comfort, style, and efficiency.
