Our review of the 2019 Volvo XC90 is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2019 Volvo XC90 if you're interested in purchasing one.
Specs
Gas Mileage 21 mpg City/29 mpg Hwy
Engine Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4, 2.0 L
EPA Class Small Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD
Style Name T5 FWD Momentum
Drivetrain Front Wheel Drive
Passenger Capacity 7
Passenger Doors 4
Body Style Sport Utility
Transmission Transmission: 8-Speed Geartronic Automatic -inc: start/stop and adaptive shiftMore Specs »
News
IIHS faults Uber for deactivating Volvo's automatic emergency braking in fatal crash
In a report Tuesday, the IIHS said that Uber's decision to turn off active safety gear in its Volvo XC90 self-driving test vehicle contributed to the death of a pedestrian in Arizona in March. According to an NTSB report, Uber deactivated Volvo's...Read More»
Self-driving Volvo XC90 crossover SUV planned for 2021
Volvo will sell a Level 4 self-driving crossover SUV in 2021 to the public, the company's research and development chief told The Car Connection on Wednesday. Volvo Senior Vice President Henrik Green said the next-generation XC90, which will be...Read More»
Uber agrees to buy 24,000 Volvo SUVs in its march toward self-driving vehicles
Uber will purchase up to 24,000 Volvo XC90 SUVs between 2019 and 2021, the ride-sharing company announced Monday. According to Volvo, the vehicles are an “autonomous driving-compatible base.” As the name suggests, they constitute the...Read More»
Previous Year Models
2018
2017
