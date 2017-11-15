The 2018 Volvo XC90 successfully transformed the conservative automaker into a luxury brand with a crossover worth coveting.

That’s thanks to its elegant exterior, beautiful interior, efficient powertrains—and oh yeah, it’s thousands less than comparably equipped crossovers from recognizable (read: German) luxury automakers.

It earns a good 7.3 overall score on our scale thanks to that value and design. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Review continues below

The 2018 XC90 stands pat from last year—nothing has changed. It’s available in Momentum, R-Design, Inscription, and Excellence trim levels that run the spectrum from sub-$50,000 to more than $100,000.

Its base powertrain in T5 versions is a turbo-4 that makes 250 horsepower and can drive the front or all four wheels. It’s not short on power, but it doesn’t have much to spare.

The next stop up is the T6 with a supercharged, turbocharged inline-4 that makes 316 hp. It’s all-wheel drive only, and it’s more of a match for the XC90’s 4,500-pound heft. Despite the engine’s complexity, it’s capable and quiet—and almost as fuel-efficient as the base version.

At the top of the powertrain pile, the T8 plug-in hybrid variants team a 10.4-kwh lithium-ion battery pack and electric motors to the T6 engine for a total system output of 400 hp. Not only are T8 hybrids the most efficient, they’re also the quickest.

Regardless of engine, the XC90 uses a smooth-shifting 8-speed automatic that prefers lower revs for better fuel economy.

Inside, the XC90 is dressed to impress with luxurious materials and a design sensibility that could have only come from the Swedes. The front seats are the best seats, although row two and three aren’t bad for adults either. We’ll admit that we’re not in love with the XC90’s interior like we once were, but we’re happy to settle into the relationship for the long haul anyway.

Volvo’s safety systems shouldn’t be overlooked, they’re among the best in the biz. Along with top-tier crash-test scores, the XC90 comes equipped with a comprehensive and impressive set of advanced safety features that include blind-spot monitors, active lane control, adaptive cruise control, and Pilot Assist, a semi-self-driving program that can operate for short distances without driver input. Many other automakers offer a similar system, and nearly all of them charge dearly for it.

Along with impressive standard safety features, the XC90 bundles a long list of standard features that make the crossover competitive among its rivals. Base XC90s come equipped with a power tailgate, four-zone automatic climate control, power adjustable front seats, synthetic leather upholstery, advanced safety features (we cover those separately), a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an 8.0-inch driver information cluster, 18-inch wheels, and a vertically oriented 9.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment that includes navigation and Apple CarPlay compatibility.