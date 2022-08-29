What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Volvo XC60? What does it compare to?

The 2023 Volvo XC60 is a five-seat compact SUV. It compares to the BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class, and Audi Q5, among others.

Is the 2023 Volvo XC60 a good SUV?

It’s an excellent choice. A broad array of engines, a comfortable ride, artfully spare styling, and a great safety record are all assets balanced by price tags that reflect Volvo’s obvious pride in this model. This year, we rate the 2023 XC60 at 7.3 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2023 Volvo XC60?

After a powertrain update last year, Volvo for 2023 revamps its lineup with new Core, Plus, and Ultimate trim levels that vary slightly by powertrain. Additionally, the T8 plug-in hybrid gains a bigger battery for more power and more range.

The XC60 is a five-seat compact SUV with uncanny style inside and out. It’s a gorgeous piece of work, especially with extra-cost wool or fabric upholstery and real wood trim inside.

A trio of powertrains—B5, B6, and T8—deliver between 247 and a staggering 445 hp to the wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission. The B5 is adequate for most needs, while the B6 is a worthwhile upgrade for those in hilly areas. The T8 costs a lot, but its 36 miles of range on a full charge before the gas engine kicks on promise tailpipe-free emissions-free commuting for many.

B5 and B6 models deliver mid-20 mpgs, which isn’t too bad either.

No XC60 is truly sporty, but these models strike a solid balance between occasional fun and commuting comfort, especially with the optional air suspension.

The XC60’s cabin is comfortable, too, thanks to all-day front seats and a second row that can reasonably accommodate two or even three adults. Up to 50 cubic feet of cargo space adds utility, though some competitors are more spacious.

The XC60 nails it when it comes to safety, too. All but the base version come with Volvo’s excellent Pilot Assist system that delivers limited hands-off driving. Crash-test results have been top-notch all around, too.

How much does the 2023 Volvo XC60 cost?

Volvo wants $44,745 for the base XC60, or $2,300 more with all-wheel drive.

We’d budget for at least the mid-level Plus trim with its leather trim, Pilot Assist system, and surround-view camera system. Figure $51,990 with extra-cost paint

But we’re not judging anyone who spends $75,000 or more on a T8. It’s that nice.

Where is the 2023 Volvo XC60 made?

In Sweden.