Likes
- Gorgeous cabin
- Lots of safety tech
- Great powertrains
- Excellent ride quality
- Impressive warranty
Dislikes
- Some infotainment quirks
- Can definitely get pricey
- Wool interior should be more widely available
- So-so cargo utility
Buying tip
features & specs
The 2023 Volvo XC60 delights the senses without ever overwhelming.
What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Volvo XC60? What does it compare to?
The 2023 Volvo XC60 is a five-seat compact SUV. It compares to the BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class, and Audi Q5, among others.
Is the 2023 Volvo XC60 a good SUV?
It’s an excellent choice. A broad array of engines, a comfortable ride, artfully spare styling, and a great safety record are all assets balanced by price tags that reflect Volvo’s obvious pride in this model. This year, we rate the 2023 XC60 at 7.3 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2023 Volvo XC60?
After a powertrain update last year, Volvo for 2023 revamps its lineup with new Core, Plus, and Ultimate trim levels that vary slightly by powertrain. Additionally, the T8 plug-in hybrid gains a bigger battery for more power and more range.
The XC60 is a five-seat compact SUV with uncanny style inside and out. It’s a gorgeous piece of work, especially with extra-cost wool or fabric upholstery and real wood trim inside.
A trio of powertrains—B5, B6, and T8—deliver between 247 and a staggering 445 hp to the wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission. The B5 is adequate for most needs, while the B6 is a worthwhile upgrade for those in hilly areas. The T8 costs a lot, but its 36 miles of range on a full charge before the gas engine kicks on promise tailpipe-free emissions-free commuting for many.
B5 and B6 models deliver mid-20 mpgs, which isn’t too bad either.
No XC60 is truly sporty, but these models strike a solid balance between occasional fun and commuting comfort, especially with the optional air suspension.
The XC60’s cabin is comfortable, too, thanks to all-day front seats and a second row that can reasonably accommodate two or even three adults. Up to 50 cubic feet of cargo space adds utility, though some competitors are more spacious.
The XC60 nails it when it comes to safety, too. All but the base version come with Volvo’s excellent Pilot Assist system that delivers limited hands-off driving. Crash-test results have been top-notch all around, too.
How much does the 2023 Volvo XC60 cost?
Volvo wants $44,745 for the base XC60, or $2,300 more with all-wheel drive.
We’d budget for at least the mid-level Plus trim with its leather trim, Pilot Assist system, and surround-view camera system. Figure $51,990 with extra-cost paint
But we’re not judging anyone who spends $75,000 or more on a T8. It’s that nice.
Where is the 2023 Volvo XC60 made?
In Sweden.
2023 Volvo XC60
Styling
The 2023 Volvo XC60 is the consummate understated luxury SUV.
Is the Volvo XC60 a good-looking car?
It’s quite stylish, but it doesn’t brag about it. Our 8 out of 10 rating here comes courtesy two points for its interior and one for its exterior, which can be dressed up in a few different configurations this year.
The XC60 wears a wide grille in front of its long hood. A somewhat low roof and muscular haunches give it a poised look. There’s little in the way of excess here, giving the XC60 a harmonious appearance from every angle.
New for 2023, shoppers can pick between blacked-out or chromed-out exterior trim. We’re partial to the delicate look of chrome, but black works really well on some trims.
Inside, the XC60 truly wows thanks to careful attention paid to its trims. Sure, the standard synthetic leather will be easy to clean, but consider how stylish the no-cost textile trim is on base versions. Similarly, some higher-end models now offer a stunning wool-blend trim in place of soft nappa leather.
2023 Volvo XC60
Performance
While ultimately not as sporty as some competitors, the 2023 Volvo XC60 is a delight to drive and benefits from the available air suspension.
Neither supremely cushioned nor ultra-stiff, the Volvo XC60 strikes a pleasing middle ground no matter how it’s configured.
Our 7 out of 10 score here applies to the mid-level B5 and B6 powertrains, which are plenty peppy and ride well enough to earn extra points.
Is the Volvo XC60 4WD?
Most versions are, though a front-drive B5 exists for Sun Belters.
How fast is the Volvo XC60?
Base B5 versions are decently quick thanks to a mild-hybrid tech that pulls regenerative power to supplement the 2.0-ltier turbo-4. Power output of 247 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque moves the B5 version with reasonable authority.
The B6 bumps up to 295 hp and 310 lb-ft thanks to its supercharger. It’s downright quick in most situations.
T8 models feature an electric motor to drive the rear wheels. With a total system output of 455 hp, these are properly fast SUVs that can handle typical commutes and errand runs on electric power alone.
On all models, the engines power the wheels through an 8-speed automatic transmission that behaves brilliantly in most situations. Paddle shifters would be nice across the range, if only for hilly driving.
On some versions, the standard struts can be swapped out for air springs and adaptive dampers that do a better job quelling those stylish 19-, 20-, or 21-inch alloy wheels and their thin sidewalls. Light, accurate steering is a delight around town, but no version begs for a track-day sprint. In nearly every version, a supple ride seals the XC60’s soothing performance feel. The big benefits to Polestar Engineered versions are its tightened reflexes and huge brakes—oh, and its styling.
2023 Volvo XC60
Comfort & Quality
Few interiors are aging this gracefully.
The 2023 Volvo XC60 remains absolutely divine inside, even though this basic design has been around for a few years now.
Superb front seats, a decent second row, a good cargo area, and gorgeous materials even on base versions elevate it to a 9 out of 10. Only truly high-end models rate a 10, after all.
The XC60 is offered with two kinds of front seats: standard and a more adjustable version called Contour, in Volvo-speak. They’re both great, and they can be alternately wrapped in a high-tech fabric, synthetic leather, two grades of real leather, or a stunning wool blend. Heating and cooling are available, depending on the trim level.
The uncluttered dash and simple console combine for a clean aesthetic, which comes in a host of color combinations and trim panels including particularly beautiful real wood inlays.
Row two isn’t as special as row one, but it’s fine for two 6-footers or three adults in a pinch. The cargo area can grow from 30 to about 50 cubic feet, which is roughly par for the class.
2023 Volvo XC60
Safety
Volvo packs a tremendous amount of safety features into the 2023 XC60.
How safe is the Volvo XC60?
It’s one of our highest-rated models. The 2023 Volvo XC60 comes standard with a huge array of driver-assistance features, and it boasts top crash-test ratings from the IIHS and the NHTSA.
It earns a 9 out of 10, kept back only by chunky roof pillars that make rearward vision a bit tricky.
Standard equipment includes automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors with steering assist, and a particularly clear backup camera.
All but the base model also include a surround-view camera system and the automaker’s Pilot Assist system, which can brake and steer the XC60 for brief stints on clearly marked roads.
Integrated booster seats are also available in some configurations.
2023 Volvo XC60
Features
The 2023 Volvo XC60 is well-equipped in any form, and some versions feel particularly special.
The 2023 Volvo XC60 costs $44,745 to start, which buys a pretty well-equipped small luxury SUV. You’ll find a choice between chunky textile or easy-clean synthetic leather upholstery, 18-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 9.0-inch portrait-style touchscreen with an Android-based operating system that can run both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
That good standard equipment is augmented by a 4-year/50,000-mile warranty, a 3-year/36,000-mile maintenance program, and a wide range of options and trim levels for an 8 on the TCC scale.
Which Volvo XC60 should I buy?
That’s a tough one. Revamped trim levels this year meant that the Plus version with its Pilot Assist system, surround-view camera system, and 19-inch wheels feels like an easy $4,250 upgrade. But the Ultimate with its ultra-soft leather, cooled front seats with extra adjustment, Orrefors crystal gear lever, head-up display, quad-zone climate control, and Harman/Kardon audio system turns the XC60 into a $54,794 piece of rolling art. It really is that nice.
How much is a fully loaded Volvo XC60?
Go for a Polestar Engineered XC60 Recharge and Volvo will want around $77,000.
Really, though, if you want it all, the XC60 Recharge in Ultimate trim, black diamond-cut wheels, wool blend upholstery, the air suspension, Bowers & Wilkins audio, and extra-cost paint suddenly seems like a bargain at $75,490. Not that we’ve agonized over configuring one. (And then figuring out where to find that kind of scratch.)
2023 Volvo XC60
Fuel Economy
The 2023 Volvo XC60 delivers decent fuel economy.
Is the Volvo XC60 good on gas?
It’s pretty good, though the mild-hybrid powertrains aren’t all that great.
Still, we rate the XC60 at a decent 3 out of 10. B5 versions come in at 23 mpg city, 29 highway, 25 combined with all-wheel drive, or 26 mpg combined with front-wheel drive.
The AWD-only B6, meanwhile, rates 21/27/23 mpg.
The T8 Recharge offers as high as 63 MPGe and 35 miles of all-electric driving on a full charge, which is quite good.