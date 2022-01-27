What kind of car is the 2022 Volvo XC60? What does it compare to?

The XC60 crossover seats five people and surrounds them with available all-wheel drive, plug-in hybrid technology, placid light-toned interiors, and a touchscreen infotainment system that’s not as useful as prior versions. Competitors include the Audi Q5, Mercedes GLC-Class, and BMW X3.

Is the 2022 Volvo XC60 a good SUV?

It’s wonderfully soothing to sit in and to drive. We give it a TCC Rating of 7.5 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2022 Volvo XC60?

Oh, lots. For 2022, Volvo has switched over the XC60’s infotainment system to a new Android-based operating system, added two USB-C ports, upgraded the hands-free tailgate and driver-assistance features, and swapped the XC60’s leather for cloth upholstery. HD Radio and the former wi-fi hotspot have been dropped, and the drive-mode selector has been moved into the touchscreen environment. All XC60s now have mild-hybrid hardware to improve fuel economy.

That’s a lot of change, but it hasn’t ruffled the XC60’s placidly cool shape or its phenomenally calming interior. No Xanax here: the XC60 simply wears the confidence of understated but spot-on styling, particularly inside where it’s dressed in cool grays and warm beige.

Volvo puts a turbo-4 in every XC60. Base B5 versions get a 260-hp version with front- or all-wheel drive; the B6 adds a supercharger for 295 hp. At its slowest, the XC60 still stings, with 0-60 mph times of 6.6 seconds. With a plug-in hybrid pack, the 400-hp Recharge and 415-hp Polestar Engineered editions can sing their way to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds. That’s quick, but the better angels of the XC60 are in its ride quality: with air suspension or not, it’s poised yet still alert, even on the Polestar’s massive optional 22-inch wheels.

With thronelike front seats that snug around drivers in cloth or nappa leather, the XC60’s a true-five seater—and it has up to 50 cubic feet of cargo space when there are only two on board.

Crash-test scores have been uniformly excellent, and Volvo fits each crossover with blind-spot monitors, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking, with options for a surround-view camera system and driver-assist features. Other luxury features abound, but we’re mixed on Volvo’s new infotainment interface, which has delayed some connectivity—like Apple CarPlay—for the near future, as it’s being implemented across the lineup.

How much does the 2022 Volvo XC60 cost?

It’s $43,745 for a B5 in Momentum trim, with front-wheel drive, cloth upholstery, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, and 18-inch wheels. Our pick, the $51,245 Inscription, has silvery wood trim, nappa leather upholstery, and heated and cooled front seats. A loaded Polestar Engineered XC60 goes for $70,595.

Where is the 2022 Volvo XC60 made?

In Sweden.