What kind of car is the 2021 Volvo XC60? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Volvo XC60 is a five-seat luxury crossover SUV, one that hits a sweet spot for performance and elegance. It’s a rival to vehicles like the Audi Q5, BMW X3, and Mercedes GLC-Class.

Is the 2021 Volvo XC60 a good SUV?

It’s very good in many ways, from safety to technology to soothing in-car comfort. We give it a TCC Rating of 7.7 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2021 Volvo XC60?

This year Volvo adds steering assist to its standard blind-spot monitors, and makes its standard LED headlights adaptive, with automatic high beams.

The XC60 comes dressed for any occasion. It telegraphs a cool, collected style with a subtle undertone of luxury that comes from near-perfect proportions to just-right bits of metallic trim. The interior’s the showcase for that style: It’s glamorous but low-key, dressed to the nines in driftwood and light-toned leather in the most appealing versions.

A turbo-4 engine powers all versions, but base 250-horsepower T5 XC60s come with front-wheel drive to go with their 8-speed automatic; all-wheel drive’s an option with that drivetrain. We’d spend up to the supercharged turbo-4 in the T6; its 316 hp deliver 0-60 mph times in the seven-second range, and place power precisely thanks to all-wheel drive. T8 Recharge plug-in hybrids get batteries and a motor for 400 hp net and 19 miles of electric driving, while Polestar Engineered cars have 415 hp and sub-six-second acceleration. The latter gets sport tuning and a stiff price tag; the more composed XC60s have an air suspension, light steering feel, a composed ride, and well-muted cabin noise.

The XC60’s thronelike front seats come covered in leather and surrounded by beautiful wood trim. They’re softly supportive and can be heated and cooled. The rear seat’s lost its heating option, but it’s still spacious enough for three adults, with an ample cargo hold behind them.

Volvo fits every XC60 with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, and adaptive cruise control. Each also gets a 9.0-inch infotainment screen that’s compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

How much does the Volvo XC60 cost?

It runs from $42,695 for a front-drive T5 Momentum, to more than $70,000 for a Polestar Engineered XC60.

Where is the Volvo XC60 made?

In Sweden.