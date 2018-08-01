The 2019 Volvo XC60 luxury compact crossover feels like an occasion.

New last year, the headline this year for the Volvo XC60 is a more affordable, front-wheel-drive version that should appeal to sunny-state shoppers.

The 2019 XC60 still rates highly on our overall scale. We give it a 7.3. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Part of that special feeling in the crossover is its high-quality and sharp interior. It’s quiet and calm, serene and cozy without feeling cluttered. The exterior wraps a familiar shape around a smaller frame, compared to the three-row XC90, punctuated by signature headlights up front that cut a clean shape.

The XC60 is available with one of three turbocharged powertrains, including a plug-in hybrid. The T5 will be the starting point for many shoppers, including those tempted by the front-drive T5’s $40,000 price tag. A 2.0-liter turbo-4 that makes 250 horsepower hooks up with an 8-speed automatic and front- or all-wheel drive. A supercharged and turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 makes 316 hp and mates to all-wheel drive only. We’ve driven this version most often, and it’s more than adequately powered. A T8 plug-in hybrid teams the same turbocharged and supercharged 2.0-liter inline-4 to a 10.4-kwh battery rated for nearly 20 miles of electric-only range. The T8 is the most efficient way to travel in the XC60, but also the most expensive.

An optional air suspension upgrades the compact crossover’s ride from serene to sublime, and well worth the optional money—if it’s available.

With the XC60, Volvo makes standard on all models forward-collision warnings with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warnings, and a rearview camera. Complete crash-test data isn’t yet available, but already the IIHS calls it a Top Safety Pick.

The XC60 is available in Momentum, R-Design, and top Inscription trim levels, but every version is equipped with leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, 18-inch wheels, keyless ignition, Bluetooth connectivity, a power liftgate, premium audio, and a 9.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.