Volvos hail from snow and ice. It seems to influence their driving responses. The XC60 drives perfectly cool to the touch.

We give it a 7 out of 10 for performance, awarding it extra points above average for its well-controlled ride and powerful turbo- and supercharged-4. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The XC60 will offer the same powertrains as the larger, heavier XC90. For the 2018 model year, it will also come only with an 8-speed automatic and all-wheel drive.

A 250-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo-4 occupies the engine bay in the XC60 T5. It should accelerate to 60 mph in 6.4 seconds, on its way to a 140-mph top speed.

Arriving late to the party is the T8 plug-in hybrid. It teams the turbo-4 with an electric motor and a 10.4-kw battery pack in a hybrid system that puts out 400 hp net. Despite its chunky curb weight of 4,599 pounds, Volvo claims it will hit 60 mph in 4.9 seconds, which feels credible. The engine is smooth and delivers a nearly seamless transition between gas engine and electric motor. After a full charge, it's good for 20 miles of electric range. The downside, however, is that the T8's regenerative brakes that help charge its lithium-ion battery suffer from a spongy, less-than-natural feel.

Our first drive of the 2018 XC60 came in a T6 model, which should account for far more sales than the T8 (although the base T5 should be the best seller of the bunch). It’s a 2.0-liter inline-4 outfitted with turbocharging and supercharging, for a total of 316 hp. Weighing in at 4,054 pounds, it turns in 60-mph times of 5.6 seconds and a top speed of 140 mph. Thanks to improved body structure and sound damping, it’s less thrummy here than in the XC90, less noticeably a small-displacement engine.

The drivetrain manages its power ruthlessly, using all-wheel drive and the transmission to snuff out wheelspin. From a standstill, the XC60 sends power to all four wheels for smoother application of power. Most of the time it sends most of its power to the front wheels, but can send half of the available torque to the rear wheels when traction needs arise.

The combination of smart all-wheel-drive programming and a well-sorted transmission is a certain undramatic flair. The turbo-4 finds its groove early on the tach, the transmission doles it out in discrete little bundles, no matter which of its three driving modes the driver selects. Economy mode slows out shifts and throttle, while Dynamic boosts its responses to well short of jittery. Comfort lies in the middle, while off-road and individual modes build on those three basic setups.

Drive modes also influence all but the base suspension, with its steel double-wishbone setup in front, and integral-link and transverse leaf spring rear. Their responses are set in, well, steel. Volvo sells adaptive dampers and air springs, and they equipped our test car with this setup.

Typical of this setup, the air suspension can lower itself at speed for better aerodynamics or raise itself for better off-road clearance. Economy cuts boost to the air dampers and the steering, so the XC60’s ride gets less flexible and its steering grows some resistance. The default comfort mode delivers creamy control and files down most of the sensation from the steering.

Dynamic mode blips everything with electronic stimulations, and shuts off the built-in stop/start. When it’s selected on a T6 AWD with upsized 20-inch wheels, it adds some welcome heft to the steering that helps it track better down smooth roads.

For brief passages on unpaved trails at speeds below 25 mph, the XC60’s off-road mode engages hill descent control, dials up the steering assist, and slows out throttle and shifts. T8 plug-in hybrids get their own modes that conserve battery power or set the engine to charge the batteries.

