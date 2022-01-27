What kind of car is the 2022 Volvo XC40? What does it compare to?

The XC40 pitches Volvo virtues in a compact-crossover footprint. Rivals include the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, and the Audi Q3.

Is the 2022 Volvo XC40 a good car?

It’s perky, unpretentious, and plugs in to the electric-car future: what’s not to love? We give it a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2022 Volvo XC40?

The drive-mode selector’s gone, with its functions relocated to the infotainment system. Recharge XC40s get new infotainment and standard surround-view camera systems.

Otherwise, the XC40 brings its eager turbo-4 and electric powertrains back, stuffed into a body with echoes of bigger Volvo SUVs by way of a high-top sneaker. It’s pert without the pretensions of luxury outside, but inside it’s ditched some wild looks (lava-orange carpet anyone?) for ribbons of traditional wood and leather that flow around a portrait-style touchscreen.

A turbo-4 kicks out 187 hp in the XC40 T4; with all-wheel drive, it’s upfitted with 248 hp, in either case served out through a paddle-shifted 8-speed automatic. Stick with the stronger version for more ample passing authority—or seek out the Recharge’s 402 hp of battery and motors, for 0-60 mph times of 4.7 seconds, almost twice as quick as the T4. Recharge XC40s have less nimble responses thanks to hundreds of pounds of batteries; gas-powered XC40s steer well and can hit 60 mph in about six seconds, but the ride gets roughed up, especially when it’s shod with 21-inch wheels.

The interior of the XC40 has front-seat comfort nailed, and two big adults can fit in back, with cargo space for their luggage. Five people on board will lead to rock-scissors-paper grudge matches and bruised egos.

The XC40 has earned top-drawer crash-test scores and comes with a flight of safety technology that can include a surround-view camera system and Pilot Assist, which permits short stints of hands-free driving. Automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, and adaptive LED headlights are standard.

How much does the 2022 Volvo XC40 cost?

It’s $36,195 for the T4 Momentum and its 18-inch wheels, cloth interior, and 9.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; well-equipped, it’s about $40,000. All-wheel drive and the stronger T5 pack costs another $2,000. The XC40 Recharge costs $56,395.

Where is the 2022 Volvo XC40 made?

In Belgium and in China.