Likes
- Perky styling
- Drives with plenty of personality
- Front-seat support and space
- Infotainment’s user-friendly interface
- Electric Recharge edition
Dislikes
- Pokey FWD version
- Limited cargo capacity
- Recharge’s lower-end range
Buying tip
The 2022 Volvo XC40 puts lots of personality into a compact crossover body.
What kind of car is the 2022 Volvo XC40? What does it compare to?
The XC40 pitches Volvo virtues in a compact-crossover footprint. Rivals include the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, and the Audi Q3.
Is the 2022 Volvo XC40 a good car?
It’s perky, unpretentious, and plugs in to the electric-car future: what’s not to love? We give it a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What’s new for the 2022 Volvo XC40?
The drive-mode selector’s gone, with its functions relocated to the infotainment system. Recharge XC40s get new infotainment and standard surround-view camera systems.
Otherwise, the XC40 brings its eager turbo-4 and electric powertrains back, stuffed into a body with echoes of bigger Volvo SUVs by way of a high-top sneaker. It’s pert without the pretensions of luxury outside, but inside it’s ditched some wild looks (lava-orange carpet anyone?) for ribbons of traditional wood and leather that flow around a portrait-style touchscreen.
A turbo-4 kicks out 187 hp in the XC40 T4; with all-wheel drive, it’s upfitted with 248 hp, in either case served out through a paddle-shifted 8-speed automatic. Stick with the stronger version for more ample passing authority—or seek out the Recharge’s 402 hp of battery and motors, for 0-60 mph times of 4.7 seconds, almost twice as quick as the T4. Recharge XC40s have less nimble responses thanks to hundreds of pounds of batteries; gas-powered XC40s steer well and can hit 60 mph in about six seconds, but the ride gets roughed up, especially when it’s shod with 21-inch wheels.
The interior of the XC40 has front-seat comfort nailed, and two big adults can fit in back, with cargo space for their luggage. Five people on board will lead to rock-scissors-paper grudge matches and bruised egos.
The XC40 has earned top-drawer crash-test scores and comes with a flight of safety technology that can include a surround-view camera system and Pilot Assist, which permits short stints of hands-free driving. Automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, and adaptive LED headlights are standard.
How much does the 2022 Volvo XC40 cost?
It’s $36,195 for the T4 Momentum and its 18-inch wheels, cloth interior, and 9.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; well-equipped, it’s about $40,000. All-wheel drive and the stronger T5 pack costs another $2,000. The XC40 Recharge costs $56,395.
Where is the 2022 Volvo XC40 made?
In Belgium and in China.
2022 Volvo XC40
Styling
It’s the high top sneaker of Volvo SUVs.
Is the Volvo XC40 a good-looking car?
It’s on point for exterior and interior style; it’s a 7 here.
The compact footprint and tall-wagon body could make for an ungainly look, but Volvo smartly leans into a sport-shoe aesthetic with the XC40. It ditches the cool glamour of the bigger XC60 and XC90 in the process, but picks up street cred with a handful of trendy design cues—hammer-shaped LED headlights, an upturned rear roofline, and taillights shaped like golf clubs. It’s short and stubby, but has a youthful shape that might only wear well for a few seasons, but so what?
Inside it goes for less baroque, too. Gone is the lava-orange carpet from its debut years; now the XC40 wears blond or gray leather like its siblings, with wood trim and light touches of metallic trim. The dash jogs in the middle with its portrait-style 9.0-inch touchscreen, and we’ve become fans of the expansive options presented on the screen in that orientation.
2022 Volvo XC40
Performance
The XC40 has enthusiastic acceleration and handling.
In its most popular version, the XC40 gets a case of the zoomies courtesy a strong turbo-4 and all-wheel drive. We give it a 6, with the extra point for that powertrain.
Is the Volvo XC40 4WD?
The T4 is front-wheel drive, while the T5 connects power to all four wheels. The XC40 Recharge comes only with all-wheel drive.
How fast is the Volvo XC40?
In the T4 and T5, gas powers a 2.0-liter turbo-4. The difference comes in the amount of boost applied to them. T4 XC40s develop 187 hp and 221 lb-ft of torque from that engine; it’s enough to scoot to 60 mph in 8.1 seconds, with adequate passing power and good reflexes in low-speed urban driving.
Spend another $2,000 and Volvo tweaks the turbo-4 to 248 hp and fits all-wheel drive into the equation. It’s more effective at launches and at passes, and Volvo claims a 0-60 mph time of 6.1 seconds. There’s ample engine noise to go along with it, but the 8-speed automatic cooperates well with the boosted engine through paddle shift controls.
The XC40 has a firm ride, and with a short wheelbase it can generate some busy ride motions, particularly on versions with the unnecessary 21-inch wheels and R-Design sport suspension. It’s otherwise entertaining to drive, with hefty steering that’s precise and agreeable to rapid switchbacks and lane changes.
The XC40 Recharge is a very different piece of work. Its power comes from a 78-kwh lithium-ion battery pack, teamed to a pair of 150-kw electric motors, for a net of 402 hp. It cruises in near silence and zips past gas-powered XC40s, taking just 4.7 seconds to hit 60 mph and doing it without the gas car’s slight turbo lag. Charged full, the EPA pegs it at 223 miles of range. It’s more leaden, of course—batteries add weight to an already heavy crossover body—and less eager to dive into corners. But with its instant off-the-line acceleration, it has an engaging personality all its own, distinct from the gas-powered versions.
2022 Volvo XC40
Comfort & Quality
Passengers fare better in the XC40 than cargo—as it should be.
Four people fit fine inside the XC40, with their roll-aboard luggage in back. With a point for that cargo room and for front-seat comfort, it’s a 7 here.
The sculpted front seats have a wide range of adjustment to fit lots of body types; 6-footers have ample head room, but shouldn’t count on cooling for the leather-clad buckets. To go with their blacked-out exterior trim, R-Design versions have seats clad in a grippy sueded material with nappa leather. Volvo tucks storage bins for small items around the cabin: in the door panels, in the dash, and in the center console.
The XC40’s relatively narrow body means two people also get good head and leg room in back. A third will just make things awkward. The high-mounted bench seat ensures a decent view ahead for those in back.
With just under 21 cubic feet behind the rear seats, the XC40 can net out at about 47 cubic feet of space with just two front passengers on board.
2022 Volvo XC40
Safety
The smart safety money’s on the XC40.
How safe is the Volvo XC40?
We give the XC40 a 9 for safety, thanks to excellent safety equipment and crash-test scores.
The NHTSA scores the compact crossover at five stars overall, while the IIHS gives it the Top Safety Pick+ honor.
The XC40 comes with standard blind-spot monitors with steering assist, active lane control, automatic high-beam LED headlights, and automatic emergency braking. The Recharge also has a surround-view camera system.
The XC40 only misses out on a perfect score here due to limited rearward vision from its chunky roofline.
2022 Volvo XC40
Features
The XC40 has lots of features and options, but the warranty’s the standout.
Gas-fueled versions of the XC40 come in three trim levels, each of which has its own flavor. With good standard equipment and options, user-friendly infotainment, and a 4-year/50,000-mile warranty with 3 years/36,000 miles of scheduled maintenance, it’s a 9 here.
Which Volvo XC40 should I buy?
You can start and stop at the $36,195 Momentum, which has front-wheel drive, 18-inch wheels, a cloth interior, power features, and a 9.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (except on the Recharge; see below). With options like Harman Kardon audio, wireless smartphone charging, and Pilot Assist, it’s about $40,000.
With all-wheel drive, the T4 becomes the T5, and the price goes up $2,000.
To spoil yourself with a nicer car, pick the $43,945 XC40 Inscription for its panoramic sunroof, parking sensors, and driftwood trim. With every option, it’s about $47,000.
How much is a fully loaded Volvo XC40?
The XC40 Recharge costs $56,395, which includes 19-inch wheels, a cloth interior, power heated front seats, wireless smartphone charging, and Volvo’s new Google-based infotainment system—which as of yet doesn’t support Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, satellite radio, AM radio, or HD Radio.
2022 Volvo XC40
Fuel Economy
The XC40 Recharge points the way to the future.
Is the Volvo XC40 good on gas?
The XC40’s turbo-4 can be reasonably efficient, but it pales next to the electric Recharge edition. Based on the gas models, we give it a 4.
The EPA rates front-drive XC40 T4 crossovers at 23 mpg city, 32 highway, 26 combined. With more power and all-wheel drive, it still merits EPA ratings of 22/30/25 mpg.
The Recharge, meanwhile, has 223 miles of all-electric range on a full charge, or an 85 MPGe rating. It’s roughly equal to the least expensive versions of the Tesla Model Y and VW ID.4.