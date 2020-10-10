What kind of car is the 2021 Volvo XC40? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Volvo XC40 is a small crossover SUV. Consider cross-shopping it with the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, and the Jaguar E-Pace.

Is the 2021 Volvo XC40 a good car?

We bestow upon the XC40 a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10. It prioritizes style above all else, but that’s not necessarily a demerit. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2021 Volvo XC40?

This year, the XC40 line grows with the addition of the all-electric XC40 T8 Recharge. The new model is Volvo’s first fully-electric vehicle—ignoring the company’s Polestar sister brand—and with the equivalent of 402 horsepower underhood, it’s also one of its most performance-oriented.

Otherwise, the lineup mostly stands aside from a few additional safety features and new headlights that may improve crash-test ratings. Stay tuned on that last note.

Recharge aside, the XC40 range comes in two variants: The turbocharged T4 that puts out 187 horsepower to the front wheels and the T5 that ups the ante considerably to 248 horsepower delivered to all four wheels.

An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard across the gas-fueled range.

All gas-fueled XC40s are pleasant, almost sporty to drive, and they have comfortable, well-wrought interiors that make good use of passenger space. Cargo room is on the light side, but that’s likely a fair trade-off for many shoppers given the city-friendly proportions.

You won’t find an XC40 without a slew of collision-avoidance tech. This year, Volvo has made blind-spot monitors as well as adaptive LED lights with automatic high-beams standard fare, too.

How much does the 2021 Volvo XC40 cost?

The XC40 lineup starts a little under $35,000 (add $2,000 for all-wheel drive).

A loaded-up XC40 Inscription inches closer to $47,000, but still strikes us as a reasonable value, all things considered.

Volvo has not yet priced the XC40 Recharge.

Where is the 2021 Volvo XC40 made?

Belgium and China