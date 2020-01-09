The 2020 Volvo XC40 tackles the most trendy new-car segment, that of the compact crossover. It makes its case with bold colors, funky styling, and—most significantly—with a subscription plan that cuts through the point-of-purchase mess that applies to most new car transactions.

It’s sold in Momentum, R-Design, and Inscription editions—and in two turbo-4 outputs, with front- or all-wheel drive.

We don’t have comprehensive safety data yet, which dampens the score a bit, but for now we give the Volvo XC40 a 6.7 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The XC40 is an impressive piece of work. It departs radically from Volvo’s usual SUV shapes, with a blunt, tall stance that sort of vaguely reminds us of a Jeep Compass—albeit one with its styling act together. The choppy, edgy shape pairs with a cockpit that flanks front passengers with data and gauges and screens—and if they’re tasteful, Lava Orange carpet, as achingly on-point for Scandinavian design as the optional driftwood trim.

Otherwise the XC40 is an ordinary small crossover. It is powered by one of two turbo-4 engines. All-wheel drive is available, as is a sportier R-Design version that comes replete with stiffer suspension, bigger wheels, and the requisite glossy-black trimmings. We like the two powertrains, though we’ve spent most of our time in all-wheel-drive XC40s with the sport suspension. It’s well-damped with available adaptive shocks, has quick steering and a light touch to the controls, though its transmission gear selector needs a rethink.

The interior is on par with the XC40’s bigger, pricier brethren in terms of functionality. Comfy front seats make the most of the available room, and so does Volvo’s attention to small-item storage. Cargo space and flexibility are great, but two adults will be happier in the narrow back seat than three.

The usual touchscreen infotainment has portrait-style output here, and the smartly packaged features get even more inclusive in R-Design and Inscription trim. The biggest point of interest with the XC40 is the new subscription service it offers. For $700 a month, participants in the Care by Volvo subscription plan get to use the XC40 much as they would were they leasing it for three years. Still, we’d spec out a lower-priced Momentum to get the most of what the 2020 XC40 offers—interestingly styled crossover-as-commodity bona fides—at the lowest price.