Hope springs eternal for Volvo.

The 2019 Volvo XC40 compact crossover is unapologetically cast toward shoppers who can’t remember the first season of “The Simpsons.”

It pioneers a new way to pay for a car, and the 2019 XC40 sports many features that may impress younger shoppers. The color palette skips swatches from your parents’ closets and offers blues, reds, whites, and oranges that seem like a good idea—for now.

It earns a 7.0 on our overall scale before we add in safety and fuel economy ratings, which are not available. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The 2019 Volvo XC40 goes on sale in March in T5 Momentum and R-Design trims with all-wheel drive. Front-drive T4 versions will arrive later in the year.

The XC40 is a substantial departure from Volvo’s other crossovers on the surface—and deeper ways too. The possibilities for looks vary from Amazon Blue with a white roof and white wheels, to bright red with a black roof and black 20-inch wheels. Come at me, bro.

Built like The Weeknd, the wild looks of the XC40 cover a deeper soul that we’ll get to in a minute.

First things first. Volvo will offer the XC40 with a subscription model that we think may have legs. For $600 or $700 per month, subscribers will get a T5 AWD and coverage for varying levels of goodies, insurance, maintenance, and wear-and-tear items. Subscribers can turn in the keys after one year and get a new car, or hold on to their car for two years and buy it outright or walk away. It’s a surprising departure from the typical car-buying model. We’ll watch to see how it plays with owners.

If that sounds like a cellphone plan, it’s by design. The XC40 aims straight for younger buyers.

Under the hood of the first models to arrive Stateside will be a 2.0-liter turbo-4 that makes 248 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Mated to standard all-wheel drive and an 8-speed automatic, the XC40 is a nimble mover with a 6.2-second, 0-60-mph sprint.

Its best qualities are ones that will be shared with cars that come from the XC40’s new platform, namely its supple ride. Electronically adjustable dampers will be available later this year, and may liquefy uneven roads, but we haven’t driven cars with that suspension yet.

The R-Design trim level adds bigger wheels, stiffer springs, and beefier roll bars, but the ride still isn’t spoiled. Points there.

Four adults will fit fine within the XC40, with plenty of smart interior storage cubbies and foldable shelves. The details are too numerous to list here, but Volvo offers a center armrest trash bin; why wasn’t that a thing already?

All trim levels are well-equipped and base versions are gifted 18-inch wheels, advanced safety features (that we cover later), LED headlights and taillights, leather upholstery, power adjustable driver’s seat, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, and a 9.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility for $34,195.

All the sudden riding a hoverboard to work doesn’t seem so much like the future anymore.