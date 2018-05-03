The 2018 Volvo V90 is a large wagon. Were you expecting something else from the Swedish automaker?

As a derivative of the S90 sedan, the 2018 V90 wagon is a model that simultaneously builds on the brand’s heritage while striking out in an entirely new direction. Volvo offers a mildly off-road-oriented version of the V90 called the Cross Country, and it's by far the more popular of the two.

Either way, the V90 earns a hefty 7.8 out of 10 on our overall scale. Those numbers reflect our high opinion of its style, copious space, and generous features. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The V90 is available in T5 and T6, Volvo-speak for two engine options. A 240-horsepower, 2.0-liter turbo-4 engine is in the T5, while T6 models upgrade to a 316-hp version that’s turbocharged and supercharged. An 8-speed automatic is standard. The base V90 T5 can be ordered with front-wheel drive, but the T6 and both versions of the V90 Cross Country are available exclusively with all-wheel drive.

No matter what version is selected, the V90 rides softly and hushes the outside world. No version is truly sporty in the vein of the Mercedes-AMG E63, but the V90 is at all times upscale and relaxing.

Inside, the V90 is commodious and exceptionally comfortable. Standard gear includes a gorgeous vertical infotainment screen and a TFT display in the instrument cluster. Leather upholstery is standard, with the option to upgrade to even softer hides.

Keep in mind that Volvo is making the V90 an order-only process—few wagons will ever make it to the States without a sale bill attached. The V90 Cross Country is stocked by Volvo dealers.