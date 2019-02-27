The 2019 Volvo V60 station wagon is a key to a club—an exclusive one, at that. It’s a compact luxury wagon for those willing to write off high-riding crossover SUVs as a trend.

Count us in that camp, which is why we rate the 2019 V60 at 7.2 out of 10 points. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

It turns out that there aren’t many members of this club, which is why the 2019 V60 is a special order-only vehicle in Momentum, R-Design, and Inscription trim levels. You aren’t likely to find one sitting on a dealer’s lot, so you’ll have to be patient while Volvo builds one in Sweden and ships it to the U.S.

The V60 shares its underpinnings and engines with the XC60 crossover SUV. The XC60 also lends its 250- and 316-horsepower 4-cylinder engines and its 8-speed automatic transmission. With the lower-output turbo-4 that Volvo calls T5, the V60 comes with front-wheel drive. The 316-hp turbocharged and supercharged 4-cylinder in the V60 T6, all-wheel drive is mandatory.

Fine, balanced handling makes the V60 composed and confident, but it stops short of fun even with the more powerful engine.

What makes the V60 a smart choice is its utility: The V60 uses less fuel than the XC60 while paradoxically lugging more cargo in its calming interior.

Our vote is for a Momentum with the standard cloth upholstery that reminds us that less can be more when it comes to luxury. Leather is a no-cost option for traditionalists, however.

The V60 comes well-equipped for about $40,000, with options bundled into a few packages. Volvo doesn’t make its most advanced active safety tech such as an advanced adaptive cruise control system that allows limited handsfree driving and blind-spot monitors standard, but the basic feature set is solid.

An 8.0-inch touchscreen is mounted vertically like a smartphone on the V60’s dashboard. Its built-in infotainment software is comprehensive and includes standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, plus a pair of USB ports.

A high-riding V60 Cross Country with standard all-wheel drive and butch styling features will rejoin the V60 wagon next year with the 250-hp engine.