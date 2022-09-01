What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Volvo S90? What does it compare to?

The 2023 Volvo 90-Series models come in S90 sedan and V90 tall-wagon forms. They square off against Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Audi A6 rivals, among others.

Is the 2023 Volvo S90 a good car?

Review continues below

These underappreciated big cars are excellent choices, even when cross-shopped against less-rational SUVs. We like their sedate style, their impressive luxury, and their good performance enough to rate them 7.3 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2023 Volvo S90?

Volvo has scaled these models down to a single powertrain in most configurations and a choice of two basic trim levels—Plus and Ultimate—for 2023.

The S90 is a big sedan with a gigantic back seat, while the V90 is a bit shorter overall but boasts an enormous cargo area. They share most design elements, though the S90 sits lower to the ground with its traditional luxury sedan stance and the V90 rides high as a pseudo-SUV. Inside, the same design theme with a tablet-style infotainment system and a simple aesthetic pervades.

Volvo’s B6 powertrain pairs a turbocharger, a supercharger, a 48-volt starter-generator, and a battery with a 2.0-liter inline-4 for 295 total system hp and 0-60 mph times in the low six-second range. An 8-speed automatic transmission shuffles power to all four wheels. While not tuned for performance like AMG and M versions of Germany’s best, these big Volvos make for exceptionally sedate cruisers since most of us don’t have race tracks for driveways anyway.

The S90 is also offered in T8 plug-in hybrid form, with 455 hp from its version of the 4-cylinder. Volvo promises as much as 38 miles of electric-only range, though it hasn’t been rated by the EPA as of this writing. Other versions top 25 mpg combined, which is still pretty good.

The S90 and V90 boast superb cabins in any form, especially in decadent Ultimate Package trim with nappa leather, massaging front seats, and other special touches to augment the standard 9.0-inch touchscreen.

Volvo also provides an impressive array of crash-avoidance tech, including the brand’s trick Pilot Assist system that can allow for short stints of hands-off driving to reduce fatigue on highway treks. The V90 and S90 also earned Top Safety Pick+ accolades from the IIHS.

How much does the 2023 Volvo S90 cost?

The S90 starts at $58,295, while the V90 Cross Country is $1,500 more.

You can be perfectly satisfied with a base model, but the optional Ultimate Package really notches these cars upward.

Where is the 2023 Volvo S90 made?

In Sweden.