Likes
- Svelte bod
- Even svelter cabin
- Strong B6 powertrain
- Intriguing 455-hp hybrid
Dislikes
- No plug-in hybrid V90
- Somewhat limited lineup
- Some Google interface quirks
- Sedan’s small trunk
Buying tip
features & specs
The 2023 Volvo S90 and V90 range impresses in any form, especially when loaded up with luxuries.
What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Volvo S90? What does it compare to?
The 2023 Volvo 90-Series models come in S90 sedan and V90 tall-wagon forms. They square off against Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Audi A6 rivals, among others.
Is the 2023 Volvo S90 a good car?
These underappreciated big cars are excellent choices, even when cross-shopped against less-rational SUVs. We like their sedate style, their impressive luxury, and their good performance enough to rate them 7.3 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2023 Volvo S90?
Volvo has scaled these models down to a single powertrain in most configurations and a choice of two basic trim levels—Plus and Ultimate—for 2023.
The S90 is a big sedan with a gigantic back seat, while the V90 is a bit shorter overall but boasts an enormous cargo area. They share most design elements, though the S90 sits lower to the ground with its traditional luxury sedan stance and the V90 rides high as a pseudo-SUV. Inside, the same design theme with a tablet-style infotainment system and a simple aesthetic pervades.
Volvo’s B6 powertrain pairs a turbocharger, a supercharger, a 48-volt starter-generator, and a battery with a 2.0-liter inline-4 for 295 total system hp and 0-60 mph times in the low six-second range. An 8-speed automatic transmission shuffles power to all four wheels. While not tuned for performance like AMG and M versions of Germany’s best, these big Volvos make for exceptionally sedate cruisers since most of us don’t have race tracks for driveways anyway.
The S90 is also offered in T8 plug-in hybrid form, with 455 hp from its version of the 4-cylinder. Volvo promises as much as 38 miles of electric-only range, though it hasn’t been rated by the EPA as of this writing. Other versions top 25 mpg combined, which is still pretty good.
The S90 and V90 boast superb cabins in any form, especially in decadent Ultimate Package trim with nappa leather, massaging front seats, and other special touches to augment the standard 9.0-inch touchscreen.
Volvo also provides an impressive array of crash-avoidance tech, including the brand’s trick Pilot Assist system that can allow for short stints of hands-off driving to reduce fatigue on highway treks. The V90 and S90 also earned Top Safety Pick+ accolades from the IIHS.
How much does the 2023 Volvo S90 cost?
The S90 starts at $58,295, while the V90 Cross Country is $1,500 more.
You can be perfectly satisfied with a base model, but the optional Ultimate Package really notches these cars upward.
Where is the 2023 Volvo S90 made?
In Sweden.
2023 Volvo S90
Styling
This sedan and wagon pair wears simple lines that have aged well.
Is the Volvo S90 a good-looking car?
Though their basic shape is now more than half a decade old, the S90 and V90 continue to delight. We like their exteriors and we love their interiors. They rate 8 out of 10 on the TCC scale.
Outside, the two models are nearly identical from the front bumper to the end of the front doors. A broad grille with a big Volvo badge ties them clearly to the make’s other models. The S90’s ultra-long rear doors give it a chauffeur-driven look, so we prefer the V90 even with its chunky unpainted fender flares for a faux-rugged look.
Inside, the simple, low dash has a smattering of buttons below a 9.0-inch touchscreen arranged vertically. Careful attention to materials and colors means every V90 and S90 looks special, though we’re partial to the slate-gray and butterscotch-brown hues.
2023 Volvo S90
Performance
For sedate, comfortable cruising, look to the Volvo S90 and V90 Cross Country.
Is the Volvo S90 4WD?
Yes, all-wheel drive is standard. V90 Cross Country models have upward of 8.0 inches of ground clearance, though tall wheels wearing tires with short sidewalls mean these models are best suited to occasional dirt roads or deep snow.
How fast is the Volvo S90?
The primary powertrain in the 90-series lineup puts 295 hp to the wheels via an unusual arrangement consisting of a turbocharged and supercharged inline-4 paired with a 48-volt starter-generator. With all that tech lurking behind considerable sound deadening, the S90 and V90 motivate quietly and quickly down the road, aided by a slick 8-speed automatic transmission.
The T8 engine optional in the S90 delivers 455 horsepower. We haven’t experienced this powertrain in the S90, but time behind the wheel of other Volvo models with it has left us impressed.
The optional air suspension provides by far the best ride here, though all 90 models have good responses and nice steering heft. No model is truly sporty, but they go about their comfort-oriented missions exceptionally well.
With its excellent ride quality and strong base-model acceleration, we give the S90 a 7 here.
2023 Volvo S90
Comfort & Quality
Volvo’s big sedan and wagon show that luxury can be unpretentious.
A vast, spa-like cabin and impressive cargo-carrying ability easily earn the Volvo S90 and V90 a 9 out of 10.
The standard front seats offer lots of adjustment and provide all-day comfort. Available “Contour” seats, in Volvo-speak, include extra adjustment, massaging, and cooling, and they wear softer nappa leather.
Rear-seat riders have a staggering 40.4 inches of leg room in the S90, or just under 36 inches in the V90 Cross Country. Either way, these cars easily accommodate four 6-footers, and they’re just wide enough to handle three adults in row three.
Sedans have a somewhat small 13.5 cubic-foot trunk, but V90 wagons erase that fault with 54 cubic feet when the rear seatback is folded flat.
Materials and fit and finish impress, especially the crystal gear lever fitted to Ultimate trims.
2023 Volvo S90
Safety
The 2023 Volvo S90 and V90 Cross Country have aced what crash tests have been performed.
How safe is the Volvo S90?
With all the data we have so far on the 2023 Volvo S90 and V90 Cross Country, we can easily rate these models at 8 out of 10 for safety thanks to good standard equipment and great crash-test ratings so far. They could improve, if the NHTSA gets around to testing them as well.
Standard fare includes automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitors with steering assistance, and active lane control, plus a good rearview camera and Volvo’s Pilot Assist system that allows for limited hands-free driving on many roads with clear lane markings.
The IIHS says these cars earn a Top Safety Pick+ award.
2023 Volvo S90
Features
Few luxury cars are truly rational buys, aside from the Volvo V90 and S90.
Volvo’s big sedan and wagon easily earn a 9 out of 10 on the TCC scale. They’re well-equipped in base form, offer divine luxury options, set a high bar for driver-assistance tech, and include an impressive 4-year/50,000-mile warranty with three years of free maintenance.
The S90 costs $58,295 to start, while the V90 Cross Country is similarly outfitted for $59,745.
That money buys leather seats, wood trim, power-adjustable and heated front seats, a 9.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a suite of driver-assistance tech.
Which Volvo S90 should I buy?
The V90 Cross Country is worth the extra coin, and we’d consider the Ultimate trim level for its head-up display, softer nappa leather, massaging and cooled front seats, and Harman/Kardon audio system. For $5,600 more, it turns this model into a serious luxury ride.
How much is a fully loaded Volvo S90?
A V90 Cross Country can top $70,000 with options, or about where a Mercedes-Benz E450 All-Terrain starts.
The S90 T8 starts at about $71,000.
2023 Volvo S90
Fuel Economy
Given their power outputs, the big Volvo 90 models offer decent fuel economy.
Is the Volvo S90 good on gas?
These cars aren’t too bad, all things considered. S90s rate 23 mpg city, 32 highway, 26 combined running on premium fuel. That’s good for a 3 out of 10 on the TCC scale.
The V90’s high stance hurts fuel economy a bit. Figure 22/29/25 mpg. That’s better than a similar SUV, though.
The rare S90 T8 has yet to be rated, though Volvo says it will offer 38 miles of electric-only range on a full charge.