What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Volvo S90? What does it compare to?

The Volvo 90-Series comes in two distinct flavors. There’s the S90 sedan that compares to the BMW 5-Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class, plus the V90 Cross Country wagon that squares off against the Audi A6 Allroad and Mercedes-Benz E450 All Terrain.

Is the 2022 Volvo S90 a good car?

Review continues below

Sedate, luxurious, stylish, and powerful, these cars are great choices in any form. We rate them at 7.7 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Volvo S90?

Volvo tweaked the 90-Series lineup quite a bit this year. The base turbocharged engine is jettisoned in favor of a new mild-hybrid version of the turbocharged and supercharged 2.0-liter inline-4, which is marketed as B6. The S90 sedan remains available in a rare T8 Recharge form with a plug-in hybrid setup good for upward of 20 miles of electric-only driving. Fuel economy improves slightly with the new B6 engine to around 25 to 26 mpg combined.

Last year’s special-order V90 wagon is gone, but so few were sold that you may not even notice. The rugged-looking V90 Cross Country was far more popular. It’s still for sale.

S90 sedans ride on a very long wheelbase that gives them spectacular rear-seat room. The V90 wagon is a bit shorter but more utilitarian overall thanks to its spacious cargo areas. On all, the well-wrought interior is a model of Scandinavian simplicity, but these cars come beautifully appointed even in base trim.

Volvo makes more active safety tech standard fare than any direct rival, so you’ll find a system that allows for limited hands-free driving on every model. Additionally, IIHS crash-test scores are top notch.

How much does the 2022 Volvo S90 cost?

The S90 lineup starts in the low-$50,000 range and climbs from there, with typical examples around $60,000. We like the V90 Cross Country the most, and you can expect to spend around $60,000 with a nice array of extra luxuries.

Where is the 2022 Volvo S90 made?

In China.