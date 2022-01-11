Likes
- Sedate personality
- Gorgeous lines inside and out
- Strong powertrains
- Comfortable ride
- So much safety tech
Dislikes
- Do you really need the S90’s huge back seat?
- Can get a bit pricey
- Trunk a bit small
- It's no sport sedan
A new mild-hybrid engine choice this year nudges Volvo’s biggest S90 sedan and V90 wagon toward a fully electric future.
What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Volvo S90? What does it compare to?
The Volvo 90-Series comes in two distinct flavors. There’s the S90 sedan that compares to the BMW 5-Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class, plus the V90 Cross Country wagon that squares off against the Audi A6 Allroad and Mercedes-Benz E450 All Terrain.
Is the 2022 Volvo S90 a good car?
Sedate, luxurious, stylish, and powerful, these cars are great choices in any form. We rate them at 7.7 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2022 Volvo S90?
Volvo tweaked the 90-Series lineup quite a bit this year. The base turbocharged engine is jettisoned in favor of a new mild-hybrid version of the turbocharged and supercharged 2.0-liter inline-4, which is marketed as B6. The S90 sedan remains available in a rare T8 Recharge form with a plug-in hybrid setup good for upward of 20 miles of electric-only driving. Fuel economy improves slightly with the new B6 engine to around 25 to 26 mpg combined.
Last year’s special-order V90 wagon is gone, but so few were sold that you may not even notice. The rugged-looking V90 Cross Country was far more popular. It’s still for sale.
S90 sedans ride on a very long wheelbase that gives them spectacular rear-seat room. The V90 wagon is a bit shorter but more utilitarian overall thanks to its spacious cargo areas. On all, the well-wrought interior is a model of Scandinavian simplicity, but these cars come beautifully appointed even in base trim.
Volvo makes more active safety tech standard fare than any direct rival, so you’ll find a system that allows for limited hands-free driving on every model. Additionally, IIHS crash-test scores are top notch.
How much does the 2022 Volvo S90 cost?
The S90 lineup starts in the low-$50,000 range and climbs from there, with typical examples around $60,000. We like the V90 Cross Country the most, and you can expect to spend around $60,000 with a nice array of extra luxuries.
Where is the 2022 Volvo S90 made?
In China.
2022 Volvo S90
Styling
Subtle, clean lines make the Volvo V90 and S90 models stand-out choice.
Is the Volvo S90 a good-looking car?
Yes. Though their basic lines have been around for a while, these cars have a timeless charm and close attention to detail that easily earns them an 8 on our scale. We’re especially smitten with their gorgeous interiors.
The S90 is a bit longer than the V90, with all that space allotted to rear-seat room. As a result, its profile is perhaps a bit awkward against the slick wagon, dressed up as it is with off-roady bits.
Inside, these cars don’t have to scream for your attention. Careful attention to detail, attractive materials, and just enough buttons and knobs result in a clean, orderly appearance that we find tremendously appealing.
2022 Volvo S90
Performance
While not exactly performance-focused, these Volvos have a comfortable and capable manner.
Is the Volvo S90 4WD?
Yes, all-wheel drive is now standard across the line.
How fast is the Volvo S90?
A new version of Volvo’s turbocharged and supercharged 2.0-liter inline-4 powers most versions of the Volvo V90 and S90 this year. With 295 hp paired to 48-volt starter-generator, the setup is actually down on power compared to last year’s 316 hp, but torque and fuel economy go up slightly.
The new setup makes the powertrain much smoother. The outgoing T6 was a bit coarse under hard acceleration but the B6 uses its electric power to make launches and the transition from supercharger to turbocharger much more seamless. It also feels a touch quicker and more responsive, thanks to the starter generator and the stop/start operation is now nearly undetectable.
The S90 sedan can be had in T8 Recharge form, which includes a big performance bump to 400 hp and a 21-mile electric driving estimate. While downright quick, the T8 Recharge doesn’t have the sporty suspension setup to make it a rival to AMG or BMW M cars.
A responsive 8-speed automatic shuffles power to each corner regardless of engine.
The S90 and V90 ride well with the base suspension, and better with the available air suspension setup. Handling is good overall, though no version slices through corners with the verve of German competitors. Instead, the focus here is on comfort and control.
V90 Cross Country wagons have 8.3 inches of ground clearance that makes them great choices for drivers who may encounter heavy snow or the occasional dirt road but don’t want to make the leap into an SUV.
Overall, our 8 out of 10 score here comes courtesy these cars’ acceleration, ride quality, and isolation from the road.
2022 Volvo S90
Comfort & Quality
Luxurious without being ostentatious, the Volvo V90 and S90 are divine luxury cars.
Volvo outfits its biggest sedan and wagon with beautiful, well-equipped interiors that also happen to have a lot of space. We rate them at 9 out of 10 accordingly.
Both the base and optional multi-adjustable front seats offer fantastic support, with optional massagers. Rear-seat room is spectacular, especially in sedans. Even with a somewhat low roofline, the Volvo S90 and V90 have a spacious, airy feel. Lighter interiors have a spa-like atmosphere, though the black headliner included with some interior hues can feel a bit cave-like.
Cargo space is OK in sedans but very good in wagons, which top out at an SUV-rivaling 54 cubic feet with the second row folded downard. Additionally, built-in outboard rear child-seat boosters are optional.
Fit and finish in our test cars has been top notch, and these cars come in a wide array of leather and wood hues. There’s not a bad choice here, though we do secretly wish the automaker’s textile option available in other models made its way to the V90 Cross Country.
2022 Volvo S90
Safety
The 2022 Volvo S90 is a safe choice, although crash testing is not complete. 8
How safe is the Volvo S90?
The 2022 Volvo S90 scores 8 out of 10 on the TCC scale, with a couple of asterisks that make comparing it to other sedans a bit tricky.
The IIHS calls the 2022 S90 and V90 models a Top Safety Pick+ thanks to great performance all around, although its “Acceptable” headlights are a notch off of the top “Good” rating. The NHTSA has not yet tested the latest version of these Volvos. .
Standard fare is extensive, including adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, and active lane control, plus a system called Pilot Assist that allows for limited hands-free driving. A surround-view camera system is optional.
Outward vision is excellent.
2022 Volvo S90
Features
Even with a pared-down lineup this year, the Volvo S90 and V90 are a well-equipped duo.
The 90-Series Volvo sedans and wagons come well-equipped against like-priced luxury cars, undercutting German rivals while still doling out luxuries such as advanced driver-assistance tech, big alloy wheels, leather upholstery, a decent infotainment system, and a standard sunroof.
We rate the lineup at 9 out of 10, accordingly, with an extra point for a 4-year/50,000-mile warranty and its free scheduled service for the first 3 years/36,000 miles.
Which Volvo S90 should I buy?
That depends on whether you want to go sedan or wagon. The S90 sedan starts at around $54,000. A reasonable $3,100 buys the Inscription trim level, which adds more climate control modes, upsized wheels, softer leather with cooled front seats, a crystal gear knob, and a Harman/Kardon audio system. That’s money well-spent, if you ask us. The same $3,100 could also be spent on the R-Design trim that swaps in bolstered seats and sporty design elements, but we think the Inscription trim better suits this luxury sedan.
The S90 T8 Recharge comes only in Inscription or R-Design guise, and it starts at $62,000.
Meanwhile, the V90 Cross Country comes only in B6 trim at about $57,000, though a number of option packages dress it up to Inscription-level amenities inside.
How much is a fully loaded Volvo S90?
Optional gear includes a few packages that contain features such as a surround-view camera, heated rear seats and steering wheel, a stellar Bowers & Wilkins audio system, and massaging front seats, plus an air suspension. All in a loaded-up S90 runs about $72,000.
2022 Volvo S90
Fuel Economy
The standard Volvo S90 and V90 are fairly frugal, while the plug-in hybrid has usable real-world electric driving range.
Is the Volvo S90 good on gas?
It can be. A base S90 B6 sedan is rated at 23 mpg city, 31 highway, 26 combined according to the EPA. Those are decent figures for a sedan with this much power. The higher-riding V90 Cross Country dips to 22/29/25 mpg. We give the S90 and V90 a 5 for fuel economy as a result.
Meannwhile, the T8 Recharge, available only as a sedan, is rated at 30 mpg combined and boasts a 21-mile all-electric range.