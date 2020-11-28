What kind of car is the 2021 Volvo S90/V90? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Volvo S90 and V90 are large luxury cars that offer a pretty alternative to the usual rivals, including the Audi A6, Mercedes E-Class, and BMW 5-Series. Without the pretense of luxury the S90 sedan and V90 wagon still deliver it, especially in our favorite, the exceedingly rare V90 Cross Country all-wheel-drive wagon.

Is the 2021 Volvo S90/V90 a good car?

It’s very good, especially in safety and in features. We give it a TCC Rating of 7.5 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2021 Volvo S90/V90?

Other than some mild styling changes, not much. The S90 and V90 carry over much of the goodness that’s been their hallmark since the 2017 model year, when the S90 was new. Minimalist style counts among the cars’ positives: It’s classically shaped, shorn of excess detail, with proportions that suggest rear-wheel drive when it’s actually front- or all-wheel drive. The exterior’s handsome; the interior’s stunning in a low-key way, especially when it’s clad in gray leather and wood.

Base V90 wagons have a 250-horsepower “T5” turbo-4 powertrain, but most of these cars get a “T6” version with supercharging that drives output to 316 hp and 0-60 mph times well below seven seconds. All-wheel drive and an 8-speed automatic give the T6 models lots of grip to match the soothing ride quality and relaxed steering feel. It’s a welcome respite from the hard-edged personality baked into many rivals. There’s also a T8 plug-in hybrid, with 400 hp and enough electric power for 21 miles of gas-free driving, but it’s expensive and efficiency is a sort of sideline compared to its 4.8-second 0-60 mph time.

All S90s and V90s have excellent front and rear seats, and good to great cargo space–not to mention luxury-grade fit and finish. Automatic emergency braking comes standard as well, and crash-test scores have been good, though they’re incomplete.

How much does the 2021 Volvo S90/V90 cost?

Prices start from $53,190 (including $995 destination) for the S90 T6, which has standard wireless smartphone charging, leather upholstery, and a 9.0-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Wagons come with a premium; we’d select the $56,540 V90 Cross Country anyway, with its standard T6 drivetrain, and opt into the Bowers & Wilkins audio for more than $3,000.