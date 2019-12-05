The 2020 Volvo S90 is a European luxury sedan without the normal European luxury pretense.

Looking good from every angle (outside and in) is only one of its many virtues. For 2020, the good stuff gets even better, thanks to a new R-Design trim incorporating popular features and unique looks

The 2020 Volvo S90 earns a 7.2 on our ratings scale thanks to its superlative looks, soft ride, and welcoming interior. Its IIHS Top Safety Pick rating doesn’t hurt, either. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Outside, the S90 blends minimalism with classic sedan proportions. Its long hood suggest a rear-wheel drive layout, which disguises the reality of Volvo’s practical packaging.

Inside, it gets standard leather-wrapped seats that are some of the most comfortable and supportive in the industry.

For 2020, Volvo has dropped its “T5” line of engines, leaving only the T6 and T8 variants. This also eliminates front-wheel drive as an option entirely. Both remaining engines are paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission

The new entry-level engine is the T6, which, despite its nomenclature, is a 4-cylinder. It’s both turbo- and supercharged, boasting 316 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. The T8 is yet another 4-banger, but it gains a battery pack and a charging port, along with quite a bit more power. It makes 400 horses and 472 pound-feet of torque.

Standard equipment on the base S90 includes leather upholstery, 18-inch wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth, a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration, and Volvo’s suite of active safety and driver assist features. Among the standard inclusions are adaptive cruise control and a semi-self-driving feature.

Unfortunately, the elimination of the entry-level engine has bumped the 2020 S90’s base price up to $55,000.