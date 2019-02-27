The 2019 Volvo S90 is a mid-size luxury sedan seemingly without pretense.

Its dynamite shape is complemented by an interior that’s spa-chic and technology that’s impressive, but not in your face. This year, the S90 adds an Excellence trim level that may tempt six figures but even it’s not gaudy.

The 2019 Volvo S90 earns a 7.2 on our ratings scale thanks to its superlative looks, soft ride, and welcoming interior. Official safety scores—and one showing up in our driveway for free—could drive it higher. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Review continues below

From the outside, the S90 takes an elegant, sedan shape made better with a longer hood, upright grille, and sharp rear end, and molds its own minimalist look. The S90 takes a different tack than other luxury mid-sizers; aggression via a high-performance model isn’t in Volvo’s playbook for the S90 for now.

Inside, that means standard leather hides draped over comfortable seating for four adults. Last year’s S90 added roughly four inches to the interior, a boon to rear-seat riders’ legs.

Under the hood are a trio of turbo-4s, with or without a supercharger, with or without hybrid batteries. The base engine, called T5, is a 2.0-liter turbo-4 that makes 250 horsepower, which drives the front or all four wheels. The T6 adds a supercharger that bumps the output up to 316 hp, and it’s all-wheel drive only. The T8 powertrain adds hybrid batteries and a plug, and although its net output of 400 hp doesn’t register as high performance, it makes the 0-60-mph dash in less than five seconds.

All powertrains mate to a standard 8-speed automatic transmission.

Volvo includes a long list of luxury features as standard equipment: leather upholstery, 18-inch wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth connectivity, a 9.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, and a suite of advanced safety features. Those safety features include automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and semi-autonomous software that can help drive the car on long-distance road trips or stop-and-go slogs.

The Volvo S90 starts around $50,000, although top trims can tempt six figures.