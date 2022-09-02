Likes
- Appealing plug-in hybrid
- Slick design
- Sedate demeanor
- Tons of safety tech
Dislikes
- No standard V60 wagon
- Some option quirks
- Tight trunk in sedan form
Buying tip
The 2023 Volvo 60-Series sedan and wagon lineup offers impressive grace and safety features.
What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Volvo S60? What does it compare to?
These 60-series Volvos come in S60 sedan and V60 Cross Country wagon form. Shop them against the BMW 3-Series, Audi A4, and Mercedes-Benz C-Class.
Is the 2023 Volvo S60 a good car?
In both sedan and wagon form, the 2023 Volvo S60 and V60 make a strong case for themselves thanks to their subtle lines, powerful 4-cylinder engines, and huge array of options. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2023 Volvo S60?
The 2023 Volvo S60 lineup sees few big changes this year, though the automaker now groups most trim levels in Core, Plus, and Ultimate trim levels with increasingly large amounts of features for the money.
The 60-Series Volvo range comes in two basic car forms: S60 sedan and V60 Cross Country high-riding wagon. They’re both truly beautiful, with clean exterior lines giving way to a luxurious cabin loaded with tech.
Sedans and wagons come with a 247-hp turbo-4 and 8-speed automatic transmission that work in concert for decent performance overall. Look for as high as 30 mpg combined in this form.
The 455-hp S60 and V60 Recharge models are offered in limited trims and configurations, but those who seek out their power will find ferocious acceleration thanks to a 455-hp hybrid powertrain. These models may offer upward of 40 miles of electric-only range, too.
Inside, the S60 has a sleek, clean aesthetic, with good front seats and decent second-row leg room. Only a tight trunk in sedan form holds the S60 back, though the V60 easily steps in as the practical choice.
A top safety record is augmented by a good array of crash-avoidance tech. Volvo’s Pilot Assist system that allows for limited hands-free driving is optional.
How much does the 2023 Volvo S60 cost?
The 2023 S60 lineup begins at $42,395. We’d budget extra for all-wheel drive and the Plus package, or we’d step up to the V60 Cross Country.
Where is the 2023 Volvo S60 made?
In South Carolina.
2023 Volvo S60
Styling
The 2023 Volvo S60 cuts a dashing, elegant profile.
Is the Volvo S60 a good-looking car?
It’s very nice, both inside and out. We rate the 2023 Volvo S60 at 8 out of 10, with a point above average for its exterior and two for its dapper cabin.
The S60 has a tightly-formed front fascia with a wide grille that hints back to the automaker’s 1960s glory days. Big headlights bisected by an LED light bar give way to a profile with a tall greenhouse and muscular haunches. At the rear, huge C-shaped headlights add particular intrigue.
V60 Cross Country wagons carry the same styling themes into a long-roof body that sits up a bit higher and features chunky fender flares. It’s not rugged, but it’s tough enough for us.
The S60 Polestar Engineered amps things up with divine wheels and a chunkier body kit.
Inside, the S60 is even nicer. Its cabin is an exercise in restraint, with gorgeous materials pairing well with a clean, simple aesthetic. The vertical touchscreen sits above a smattering of small switches for a look akin to a high-end luxury hotel.
Special attention to fine materials helps elevate higher-end S60 versions, too.
2023 Volvo S60
Performance
It may not be a true sports sedan, but the Volvo S60 is quick and rides well.
Is the Volvo S60 4WD?
Most versions are. All-wheel drive costs a couple grand on the base sedan and is standard elsewhere.
How fast is the Volvo S60?
The S60 comes in three basic flavors, each with added electric boost.
The base B5 powertrain consists of a 2.0-liter turbo-4 paired with a 48-volt starter-generator for 247 hp. V60 Cross Country models use the same setup.
These cars have decent grunt, and the smooth engine pairs well with the 8-speed automatic transmission.
S60 and V60 Recharge models swap in a turbocharged and supercharged version of the turbo-4, which is then paired with an electric motor and a big battery pack. At 455 hp combined, these are properly quick cars that can scoot to 60 mph in around 4.5 seconds, or even quicker in slightly lighter sedan form.
All models have quick, direct steering that’s light on feel but high on accuracy. Ride motions slightly trail Germany’s best, but the S60 and V60 soak up big bumps well enough. Polestar Engineered versions are decidedly stiffer, though they have adaptive dampers that help quell rough pavement.
2023 Volvo S60
Comfort & Quality
The 2023 Volvo S60 and V60 make good use of its cabin space.
It may be a compact luxury car, but the 2023 Volvo S60 has a comfy interior with room for four or five in a pinch. We give it points above average for its excellent front seats and for its nice materials.
The power-adjustable and heated front seats offer good support, especially the more bolstered thrones found in higher-end versions. Synthetic leather is standard, while real hides come in Plus trim and above. The S60 Recharge is even offered with Volvo’s innovative wool-blend fabric for a particularly nice experience.
Rear-seat riders will find an acceptable 35.2 inches of leg room and a nicely contoured bench, though three abreast is a tight squeeze.
Sedans have a somewhat small 11.6 cubic-foot trunk, while wagons offer 23.2 cubes with the rear seatback upright and nearly 51 cubes with it folded down.
Of special note are the S60 and V60’s interior materials, which set a high bar for their price point.
2023 Volvo S60
Safety
The 2023 Volvo S60 delivers safety in droves.
How safe is the Volvo S60?
Let’s put it this way: the 2023 Volvo S60 is the car you want to put your loved ones in. This compact sedan earns top-notch scores from the IIHS and the NHTSA, it’s easy to see out of, and it comes standard with an exceptional array of crash-avoidance tech.
All that earns it a 9 out of 10 score.
The IIHS says the S60 is a Top Safety Pick+, while the NHTSA rates it at five stars overall.
Standard equipment includes automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors with steering assist, and most versions have Volvo’s Pilot Assist system that allows for short stints of hands-free driving on clearly marked roads.
2023 Volvo S60
Features
The 2023 Volvo S60 delights when it comes to its feature set.
A long list of standard equipment, plenty of options, a spectacular warranty, and a decent infotainment system with a big screen help the 2023 Volvo S60 earn a 9 for features.
This year, the S60 starts at $42,395, a decent bump from last year. Still, that money buys 18-inch alloy wheels, synthetic leather upholstery, a big roster of safety tech, and a 9.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Oh, and it’s all backed up by a 4-year/50,000-mile warranty with three years of free maintenance.
Which Volvo S60 should I buy?
For an extra $2,700, we’d step up to the Plus trim for its Pilot Assist system, adaptive cruise control, surround-view camera system, leather seats, and wood trim. All-wheel drive costs another $2,300 for those who might need a little extra traction.
Alternatively, the V60 Cross Country runs $50,095 in Plus trim, which isn’t all that big of a jump for its added utility and standard all-wheel drive.
How much is a fully loaded Volvo S60?
The S60 Recharge runs $52,345 to start. Step up to Ultimate trim with its nappa leather upholstery and you’ll be on the hook for the better part of $58,000.
Those truly committed can spend the better part of $70,000 on an S60 Polestar Engineered.
2023 Volvo S60
Fuel Economy
The 2023 Volvo S60 offers good fuel economy.
Is the Volvo S60 good on gas?
That depends on what S60 you’re after, but the base front-wheel-drive model is rated by the EPA at 26 mpg city, 35 highway, 30 combined. That’s a 4 on our scale.
All-wheel drive sinks those figures to 25/33/28 mpg. The V60 Cross Country scores 23/30/26 mpg on account of its higher ride hide and extra bulk.
The automaker promises a solid 41 miles of electric range and 74 MPGe from the Recharge version, which is even more impressive.