What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Volvo S60? What does it compare to?

These 60-series Volvos come in S60 sedan and V60 Cross Country wagon form. Shop them against the BMW 3-Series, Audi A4, and Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

Is the 2023 Volvo S60 a good car?

Review continues below

In both sedan and wagon form, the 2023 Volvo S60 and V60 make a strong case for themselves thanks to their subtle lines, powerful 4-cylinder engines, and huge array of options. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2023 Volvo S60?

The 2023 Volvo S60 lineup sees few big changes this year, though the automaker now groups most trim levels in Core, Plus, and Ultimate trim levels with increasingly large amounts of features for the money.

The 60-Series Volvo range comes in two basic car forms: S60 sedan and V60 Cross Country high-riding wagon. They’re both truly beautiful, with clean exterior lines giving way to a luxurious cabin loaded with tech.

Sedans and wagons come with a 247-hp turbo-4 and 8-speed automatic transmission that work in concert for decent performance overall. Look for as high as 30 mpg combined in this form.

The 455-hp S60 and V60 Recharge models are offered in limited trims and configurations, but those who seek out their power will find ferocious acceleration thanks to a 455-hp hybrid powertrain. These models may offer upward of 40 miles of electric-only range, too.

Inside, the S60 has a sleek, clean aesthetic, with good front seats and decent second-row leg room. Only a tight trunk in sedan form holds the S60 back, though the V60 easily steps in as the practical choice.

A top safety record is augmented by a good array of crash-avoidance tech. Volvo’s Pilot Assist system that allows for limited hands-free driving is optional.

How much does the 2023 Volvo S60 cost?

The 2023 S60 lineup begins at $42,395. We’d budget extra for all-wheel drive and the Plus package, or we’d step up to the V60 Cross Country.

Where is the 2023 Volvo S60 made?

In South Carolina.