What kind of car is the 2022 Volvo S60? What does it compare to?

The S60 is Volvo’s smaller sedan, with seats for five and a passel of powertrains, including plug-ins; there’s even a V60 Cross Country wagon version, if your weather’s like that in Stockholm. Rivals include the Audi A4 and Allroad, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, and the BMW 3-Series.

Is the 2022 Volvo S60 a good car?

Review continues below

It’s marvelous to ride in, great to look at, and reasonably affordable and efficient. We give it a TCC Rating of 7.5 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2022 Volvo S60?

Last year’s 316-hp turbo-4 with supercharging has gone away (though it’s still around in the XC60), but the S60 has added mild-hybrid tech for improved economy and gets wireless smartphone charging on some versions.

Otherwise, it’s carried over from last year, still athletic-looking and graced with one of the finer interiors we’ve experienced. The S60 has a toned look that’s just shy of muscly—and the tony interior can be adorned in nappa leather with a pashmina of driftwood draped across it, in a spare but exceedingly elegant way.

Volvo has trimmed the middle powertrain from the slow-selling S60 family, leaving behind a 260-hp turbo-4 with front- or all-wheel drive in less expensive models. It’s

Quick, but either plug-in hybrid will zoom by on the way to 60 mph; T8 plug-ins have 400 hp, while a tuned and tweaked Polestar Engineered edition makes 415 hp. There’s some coarse 4-cylinder noise in the S60, but it’s factored out almost completely by the calm ride and cool demeanor. Even when it’s lowered with a sport-tuned suspension, nothing seems to upset the S60’s responsive but collected feel.

Front-seat passengers have seats that could coddle them for days, once they’re upgraded to nappa leather, heating, and cooling. The rear seats have less head room and fit better for two large people than three. The S60’s trunk checks in on the small side at 11.6 cubic feet—and some versions don’t have fold-down rear seatbacks to expand cargo storage. That’s what the V60 Cross Country, with 23.2 cubic feet of cargo space, is for.

The S60 excels in crash tests, and every version gets adaptive LED headlights, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, and Volvo’s Pilot Assist, which permits short stints of hands-free driving with brake and steering support.

How much does the 2022 Volvo S60 cost?

It’s $40,295 for the S60 Momentum, which comes with 18-inch wheels, synthetic leather upholstery, and a 9.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Inscription and R-Design packages run $3,000; all-wheel drive costs $2,300. We recommend the $43,295 Inscription for its lovely interior trims, navigation, blind-spot monitors, and Harman Kardon audio; there’s also the utility-driven V60 Cross Country for $47,295.

Where is the 2022 Volvo S60 made?

In South Carolina.