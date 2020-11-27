What kind of car is the 2021 Volvo S60? What does it compare to?

It’s a five-seat, four-door sedan that rivals some compact and mid-size luxury cars with hallowed names: Audi A4, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, and especially BMW 3-Series.

The S60 can also be had as a wagon known as the Volvo V60.

Is the 2021 Volvo S60 a good car?

It’s an excellent choice, and a satisfying alternative to the cars mentioned above. It’s safe beyond reproach, full of technology and luxury features, and charming to drive. We give it a TCC Rating of 7.7 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2021 Volvo S60?

Blind-spot monitors and adaptive LED headlights now are standard.

The 2021 S60 embodies the minimalist style that Volvo’s perfected in its latest range of cars. The exterior is toned and athletic, with great proportions and a balanced set of details, from its LED headlights to the C-shaped taillights. The interior’s a star turn, especially in light-toned wood and leather. It’s luxurious without being ostentatious.

The S60 and the similar V60 offer a 250-horsepower turbo-4 in T5 spec, while the T6 adds supercharging for 316 hp. A plug-in hybrid pumps up the ratings to 400 hp and adds on 22 miles of electric driving range, while a Polestar Engineered edition soars to 415 hp output in all, and 0-60 mph times of less than five seconds. The S60 can sound coarse during acceleration, but that’s the only coarse thing about the way the S60 drives. Even in versions with a lowered, sport-tuned suspension, the S60’s cool demeanor dumps the attention-grabbing dynamics of overtuned rivals. It’s calm and responsive, not frantic, with ride quality to be admired and steering response that gets hefty only when the driver selects that mode.

The S60 has great interior comfort for front passengers, and upgrades for leather, heating and cooling. In back, there’s less space, a lower roofline, and not much space for a third full-size adult, even for a short trip. The trunk’s small at 11.6 cubic feet, but the V60 wagon has more than 53 cubic feet of room. All versions have excellent crash-test scores, and automatic emergency braking is standard.

How much does the 2021 Volvo S60 cost?

The $38,745 S60 Momentum is the least expensive model, and even it has a 9.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a sunroof, and navigation. We’d take the $48,995 S60 Inscription T6, with its Harman Kardon audio and paddle shifters. Care by Volvo also offers the S60 by subscription, for $650 a month.

Where is the 2021 Volvo S60 made?

In South Carolina.