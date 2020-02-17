2020 Volvo S60 Preview

Specs
Gas Mileage 23 mpg City/34 mpg Hwy
Engine Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4, 2.0 L
EPA Class Compact Cars
Style Name T5 FWD Momentum
Drivetrain Front Wheel Drive
Passenger Capacity 5
Passenger Doors 4
Body Style 4dr Car
Transmission Transmission: 8-Speed Geartronic Automatic -inc: adaptive shift
News

Volvo is recalling certain S60 and V60 sedans and wagons for doors that can unintentionally open while the vehicle is moving. The recall covers 144,937 vehicles from model years 2011 through 2017 for a weakened door latch that can break, which can...Read More»
The 2019 Volvo S60 has been recalled to address suspension components that may not have been tightened correctly on the assembly line, according to filings released Monday by the NHTSA. According to the filings, the recall will address suspension...Read More»
Volvo refuses to ignore sedans—and wagons. Even though about 80 percent of the vehicles that leave the automaker’s showrooms are high-riding crossover SUVs, it’s sedans—and wagons—that put Volvo on the map. The 2019...Read More»
Previous Year Models
2019
2019 Volvo S60
7.3
Expert Rating
$35,800 - $55,400
The 2019 Volvo S60 hits a sport-sedan sweet spot, somewhere between nurturing and overbearing.
2018
2018 Volvo S60
6.5
Expert Rating
$34,100 - $60,000
The 2018 Volvo S60 is a pleasant car, but rivals and even the rest of Volvo’s lineup have left it in the dust.
2017
2017 Volvo S60
7.0
Expert Rating
$33,950 - $60,000
The 2017 Volvo S60 is a solid alternative to those tired of the German sedan game. It's not as flashy, but it is more sensibly priced.
Inventory
Compare the 2020 Volvo S60 against the competition
  • 2020 BMW M340i

    2020 BMW 3-Series

    7.5
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    2020 Mercedes-Benz C Class

    7.0
  • 2020 Subaru WRX

    2020 Subaru WRX

    6.0
  • 2020 Lexus IS F Sport Blackline

    2020 Lexus IS

    6.0
  • 2020 Genesis G70

    2020 Genesis G70

    6.7
