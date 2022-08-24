What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan? What does it compare to?

The VW Tiguan is a compact crossover SUV that compares with the Subaru Forester, Toyota 4Runner, and Honda CR-V.

Is the 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan a good car/SUV?

The spacious, well-equipped Tiguan makes a strong case for itself with lots of space and value, and friendly levels of performance. We rate it at 6.3 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan?

The 2023 Tiguan is a largely carried-over model after last year’s update.

Offered in a single body style, the 2023 Tiguan is a close relative to the smaller, cheaper, and less-powerful VW Taos. Clean, conservative exterior styling carries over to the interior, which in front-wheel-drive models includes a small third row of seats.

Underhood, the 184-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 provides decent grunt, and it mates well with the standard 8-speed automatic transmission. The Tiguan is tuned for a soft, comfortable ride in most configurations, though R-Line versions can be a bit stiff with their larger wheels.

Fuel economy ratings of between 25 and 26 mpg combined come in toward the low end of the small SUV segment, however.

On the flip side, the Tiguan has a spacious cabin with excellent second-row space and a big cargo area. Its plain dash includes a fairly simple infotainment system with standard wired and optional wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

A slew of crash-avoidance features come standard and the Tiguan has earned a Top Safety Pick+ award from the IIHS.

How much does the 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan cost?

This year, the Tiguan lineup starts at $27,885, or $29,385 with all-wheel drive.

The base version wants for little, though families might like the easy-clean nature of the synthetic leather trim on the mid-level Tiguan SE at about $33,000 with all-wheel drive. That version also includes wireless smartphone compatibility and dual-zone automatic climate control.

Where is the 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan made?

In Puebla, Mexico.