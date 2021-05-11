Our review of the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan is coming soon. You can get a quick quote for a 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan if you're interested in purchasing one.
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan freshens up with new styling, technology, and touch controls
The 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan launched Tuesday gets a standard sort of refresh that updates the compact SUV’s technology and styling but leaves the bones of the vehicle alone. What you see and touch will look a little bit different, but the...Read More»
First look: 2022 VW Tiguan goes digital, touch-sensitive
It's not too early to start planning for next year. On Tuesday, Volkswagen gave us our first look at the 2022 Tiguan crossover that will arrive in the U.S. in fall 2021. Not much is radically different on the small crossover with a big interior...Read More»
When does a three-row small crossover make sense?
There aren’t many compact crossovers like the 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan that offer a third-row seat. The Dodge Journey, Tesla Model Y, Mitsubishi Outlander, and Lexus RX 350L squeeze in a third row, but most three-row vehicles are much larger...Read More»
2021
2020
