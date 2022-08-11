What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan? What does it compare to?

The refreshed 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan fights in the most hotly contested automotive segment right now: compact SUVs. That puts it up against popular vehicles like the Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4, and Hyundai Tucson.

Is the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan a good SUV?

The Tiguan’s spaciousness and strong feature set carry it to a TCC Rating of 6.5 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan?

The Tiguan’s refresh for 2022 adds new styling inside and out, as well as technology upgrades for all trim levels. Volkswagen says the Tiguan’s dimensions and wheelbase are virtually identical and that’s a good thing—its spacious second row makes it great for families. An available third-row tucked into the cargo area is now offered on Tiguan models with front-wheel drive only.

The only powertrain option carries over from last year, which is a 184-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 joined to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive remains standard on all trim levels, with all-wheel drive optional. This powertrain doesn’t give the Tiguan a lot of excitement in terms of acceleration, but it’s got enough power for everyday driving and merging. The Tiguan’s comfortable ride remains composed over even choppy roads.

Though the Tiguan’s overall look remains similar, some of the details have changed. Each trim level has new wheels (ranging from 17 to 20 inches in size) and the nose has been redone with a new bumper and grille, or so Volkswagen tells us. The nip-and-tuck leaves the Tiguan’s upright profile and minimalistic styling intact, and the styling remains understated compared to more angular competitors. The changes for the new year will be hard to pick out, except for the optional single LED light line that spans the grille and gives the Tiguan a prominent visual signature, especially at night.

Trim levels have been condensed down to four from five: S, SE, SE R-Line Black, and SEL R-Line. Most notable are the updates to the cabin, which adds screens and touch capacitive controls on most trim levels. An 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster is now standard, with a 10.0-inch digital cluster with additional customization options on the SEL R-Line. Base S models still feature last year’s 6.5-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Heated front seats are a new standard feature for 2022.

Many of the updates on the Tiguan are pulled down from the Arteon, Volkswagen’s flagship sedan, such as the cluster and the touch controls for climate functions now found on the SE and above. The controls provide some haptic feedback and work well enough, but old-fashioned dials work better. SE models also come with a power tailgate, synthetic leather seating surfaces, an 8.0-inch multimedia touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a wireless smartphone charging pad.

Options include a Fender premium audio system, 20-inch alloy wheels, cooled front seats, leather upholstery, a surround-view camera system, and park assist.

Standard safety features on the S model include automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, and rear traffic alerts. Thankfully, the 2022 Tiguan S can include the same safety features as most of the other trim levels by adding on a safety package that includes adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and a more sophisticated blind-spot monitor system that will countersteer if you try to move into an occupied lane.

How much does the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan cost?

The refresh comes with a modest increase in the Tiguan’s base price. Base S models add $750 to the price tag, starting at $27,190. The most popular SE models see a larger increase, with the SE starting at $30,690 (a $2,100 increase) and the SE R-Line Black at $33,490 (a $1,700 jump). The top SEL Premium R-Line costs $37,790, even though it offers more in the way of technology.

Adding AWD costs an extra $1,500 except on the SEL Premium R-Line where it is standard.

Where is the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan made?

The Tiguan is produced in Puebla, Mexico.