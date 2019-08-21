The 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan is a crossover SUV that doesn’t chase trends. It’s a conservatively styled, well-proportioned family hauler made a more attractive value this year by the addition of standard collision-avoidance technology.

The spacious 2020 Tiguan doesn’t shout for attention. It relies instead on its relatively balanced overall package to earn 6.0 out of 10 points on our scale. It’s a low-stress bet worth including on a shopping list, but look closely at its rivals as well. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Available in S, SE, SEL and SEL Premium trim levels, the Tiguan makes use of a 184-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo-4 that pairs with an 8-speed automatic transmission to send power to the front or, optionally, all four wheels. The docile powertrain provides the Tiguan with decent acceleration, though the engine rumbles at low speeds more than we’d like to see. Handling is composed, if not eager, and the optional R-Line appearance package adds the illusion of zip but no substantive changes.

Sized a little larger than rivals such as the Subaru Forester and Toyota RAV4, the Tiguan can be had with three rows of seats. Draw your straw carefully, however, as the available third row is best for kids who really should be in child seats or perhaps the family pooch.

Otherwise, the Tiguan has a nice, spacious interior composed of low-sheen, soft-touch materials and hard-wearing upholstery. The standard 6.5-inch touchscreen is a tad small, but it works well with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and the optional 8.0-inch display is available for not too much more.

The Tiguan has earned mixed crash-test results. The IIHS criticized its headlights while the federal government noted that the driver’s door opened during a side-impact test.