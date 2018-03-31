Overall Rating

The purpose of this review is not to delve into the detailed technical aspects but rather from a owner/driver perspective of how the vehicle behaved in varied conditions along with personal pros/cons given the time spent in the vehicle on our extended road trip.

My wife and I were at a cross road deciding to keep our 2011 Golf TDI or consider a change in vehicles due to the VW Diesel Gate. The latter prevailed and we are certainly extremely happy with our decision. Once we made the decision to change, we focused on what we were looking for since our main criteria were as follows: Higher off the ground (Cross-over type vehicle), increased cargo space, fuel economy, handling in variable conditions.

However our main focus was with the driver and passenger seating and their flexibility to adjust to our body styles. We both have compromised back issues and seating comfort was top priority. We have lost count how many different vehicles we tried including the existing Tiguan (pre 2018) which did not meet our requirements.

What we discovered based on our criteria that most seats had forward tilting head rests which, coupled with bucket seat type styling, provided a total un-natural curved spine seating which when trying to sit in a neutral position had your chin facing down towards the floor thereby keeping your lower (and upper) back and spine in continuous torque.

Some sales staff from various vehicle manufacturers tried to convince us that this is due to safety in the event of a rear end accident. This may be true. However, we have also sat in higher end vehicles that allow you to adjust the headrest to a more neutral position therefore allowing you to sit straight as opposed to curved with shoulders rolled forward.

With the total redesign of the 2018 Tiguan, we achieved our key objective regarding comfortable seating. Especially the driver side! You can adjust this seat every which way from Sunday and I am sure you will be successful with finding a comfortable setting including a wide array of lumbar support setting. One downside on the passenger side is the seat is manual adjustment thereby limiting the number of positions (including no lumbar adjustment). However, given that I am the primary driver and my wife the passenger, she found it acceptable given the amount of driving we do for longer stretches (more on that later).

Now for the good stuff!

We took delivery of our 2018 Tiguan in late November 2017. Since it was winter, I purchased 4 new winter tires (Michelin X-Ice XI2) in preparation for our planned road trip south to Mexico (Loreto, Baja). You may wonder why on winter tires heading south. We went coastal all the way down and our return was more east since we went through Bend OR since we could experience harsh winter conditions (which fortunately, we did not.

The vehicle performed flawlessly. We were truly happy with our choice. The handling was superb given you have a choice of various settings for normal, winter, mountain and sport driving options, it truly lived up to its billing. Sitting higher up also was a bonus for visibility all around the vehicle. With the rear side windows being larger in size you virtually have no blind spots since I don't want to rely on the blind spot assistance alert I prefer to make a quick shoulder check.

Given that the new Tiguan is nearly 250mm (10") longer than the older version, is certainly noticeable. We opted not to go with the 3rd seat arrangement since its primarily the two of us and there is ample of room for 3 passengers in the back seat and lots of cargo space behind the back seat.

Some quick data statistics:

Total round trip driving from BC Canada to Loreto BCS was 8,665km (5,348miles).

Average fuel economy was 7,9l/100km (around 30mpg)

Pros:

- Fantastic Driver/Passenger Comfort

- Excellent Handling in varied conditions

- Great HWY Fuel Economy

- Adaptive Cruise Control (only way to go for long trips allowing for foot rest)

- Easy to use intuitive built-in Information System

- Quiet cabin with minimal road noise (Despite running winter tires)

- Minimal blind spots

- Large cargo space with both back seat in place and back seat folded down



Cons:

- Slight initial lag when trying to accelerate (only about 1-2 seconds then it disappears)

- City driving fuel economy (primarily stop/start situations)

- Rear window backwash from rear tires despite mud flaps (had same problem with our old Golf TDI)