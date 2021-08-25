What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Volkswagen Passat? What does it compare to?

The Passat is a mid-size sedan with plenty of room for four or even five passengers and decent turbocharged punch. It’s worth shopping against the Toyota Camry, Honda Accord, and Nissan Altima.

Is the 2022 Volkswagen Passat a good car/SUV?

Review continues below

The Passat is a pleasant-enough sedan, but it does little to stand out. So little, in fact, that the 2022 model year will be its last. We rate it at a 5.7 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Volkswagen Passat?

For its final year, the Passat exits in a grand style with a number of limited edition models.

This sedan was updated just a couple of years ago with fresh styling inside and out, but its bones are much older. That shows through in a number of ways, including limited crash-avoidance tech and infotainment that doesn’t match VW’s best.

Underhood, look for a 174-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. The Passat is grunty enough, with good handling, but rivals offer far more sophistication and the allure of thrifty hybrid engines.

Inside, the Passat is a bit narrow against its competitors but offers plenty of space for four. Its furnishings are conservative, though functional, and this year’s close-out trims offer some additional spice. The standard 8.0-inch display fits the dash better than last year’s base screen. Both come with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitors are standard equipment.

How much does the 2022 Volkswagen Passat cost?

The Passat starts at about $28,300, though Limited Edition versions at around $3,000 more come with leather seats, a sunroof, and a few other bits.

Where is the 2022 Volkswagen Passat made?

In Chattanooga, Tennessee.