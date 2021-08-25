Likes
- Spacious trunk
- Good safety tech
- Pleasant road manners
- Conservative personality
Dislikes
- Too conservative?
- Meh 6-speed automatic transmission
- Hefty base price
- Silly R-Line trim
Buying tip
The 2022 Volkswagen Passat is light on personality, but offers solid sedan motoring.
What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Volkswagen Passat? What does it compare to?
The Passat is a mid-size sedan with plenty of room for four or even five passengers and decent turbocharged punch. It’s worth shopping against the Toyota Camry, Honda Accord, and Nissan Altima.
Is the 2022 Volkswagen Passat a good car/SUV?
The Passat is a pleasant-enough sedan, but it does little to stand out. So little, in fact, that the 2022 model year will be its last. We rate it at a 5.7 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2022 Volkswagen Passat?
For its final year, the Passat exits in a grand style with a number of limited edition models.
This sedan was updated just a couple of years ago with fresh styling inside and out, but its bones are much older. That shows through in a number of ways, including limited crash-avoidance tech and infotainment that doesn’t match VW’s best.
Underhood, look for a 174-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. The Passat is grunty enough, with good handling, but rivals offer far more sophistication and the allure of thrifty hybrid engines.
Inside, the Passat is a bit narrow against its competitors but offers plenty of space for four. Its furnishings are conservative, though functional, and this year’s close-out trims offer some additional spice. The standard 8.0-inch display fits the dash better than last year’s base screen. Both come with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitors are standard equipment.
How much does the 2022 Volkswagen Passat cost?
The Passat starts at about $28,300, though Limited Edition versions at around $3,000 more come with leather seats, a sunroof, and a few other bits.
Where is the 2022 Volkswagen Passat made?
In Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Styling
The 2022 Volkswagen Passat doesn’t make a strong impression.
Is the 2022 Volkswagen Passat a good-looking car?
If it’s a wallflower you’re after, the 2022 Volkswagen Passat suits the bill. This sedan delivers conservative, cohesive styling outside, but its interior borders on anonymous. We rate it at 5 out of 10.
This year’s new limited edition models offer up a dose of flair in various special colors (we’re partial to British Racing Green), and R-Line trim levels are a bit sportier, though no Passat is a real stylistic standout. So too the interior, which is laid out in a logical fashion with little effort paid to dressing things up except for bright upholstery hues in certain trims.
Performance
The 2022 Passat delivers decent go but few thrills.
Is the Volkswagen Passat 4WD?
No, it’s a front-wheel-drive sedan.
How fast is the Volkswagen Passat?
The 2022 Volkswagen Passat emphasizes relaxed cruising over performance. Its 2.0-liter turbo-4 is an unstressed unit rated at just 174 hp and 206 lb-ft of torque, which is delivered to the front wheels via a 6-speed automatic transmission. Those numbers were OK a decade ago, but today they’re definitely nothing special.
Accordingly, we consider the 2022 Passat perfectly average. It’s a 5 on our scale.
The sedan’s suspension soaks up bumps well enough, and its steering is fairly direct, but this car never wants to run hard. It’s content in mile-eating mode.
Comfort & Quality
The 2022 VW Passat is plenty comfortable, if not very exciting, inside.
The Passat is a spacious sedan with a decent trunk, though its interior makes little effort to thrill. We rate it at 6 out of 10, with a point above average awarded for its interior roominess.
Front-seat riders get decently supportive thrones wrapped in synthetic or real hides. Rear-seat passengers can stretch out with an above-average 39 inches of leg room. The cabin a smidge narrow, though, making three abreast in row two a snug affair.
Trunk space is a decent 16 cubic feet, though small-item storage inside is nothing special.
Passats we’ve driven have felt well-assembled, but materials do little to stand out.
Safety
In what tests have been performed, the 2022 Volkswagen Passat has earned good crash scores.
How safe is the Volkswagen Passat?
The 2022 Passat appears to be a safe choice, though we are lacking full data here to rate it higher than a 6 out of 10.
All models come with automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control. Additionally, VW fits to its sedan a system that holds the brakes if it detects a collision to prevent the Passat from rolling into even more harm.
When it comes to crashworthiness, the IIHS had mostly good things to say though we’re still waiting on some results. The NHTSA has not tested the current Passat.
Features
Its lineup may have shrunk this year, but the 2022 VW Passat is a decent value.
We rate the 2022 Passat at 7 out of 10 thanks to good standard features plus a 4-year/50,000-mile warranty with two years of scheduled maintenance included.
Which Volkswagen Passat should I buy?
This year, the Passat lineup starts at about $28,300 for the SE. That trim comes pretty well-equipped with synthetic leather seats, alloy wheels, and a host of crash-avoidance features.
The R-Line costs $2,000 more, a hefty price to pay for what mostly amounts to styling changes.
If you’re going to spend that much, you might as well add another $1,000 for the Limited Edition trims, which will be built in—you guessed it—limited numbers. Leather seats and a hands-free trunk opener are nice extras, as are exclusive paint hues.
How much is a fully loaded 2022 Volkswagen Passat?
Grab a Limited Edition in extra-cost Aurora Red metallic and you’ll be on the hook for $31,700. That’s not bad at all.
Fuel Economy
The 2022 Volkswagen Passat delivers just average fuel economy.
Is the 2022 Volkswagen Passat good on gas?
With just one powertrain, the 2022 Volkswagen Passat is rated at 24 mpg city, 36 highway, 28 combined. These days, that’s pretty average for a mid-size sedan, especially considering competitors offer hybrid powertrains rated above 40 mpg combined. We rate the Passat at a predictably average 5 out of 10.