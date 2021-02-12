What kind of vehicle is the 2021 Volkswagen Passat? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Volkswagen Passat is a mid-size sedan not long for this world. Volkswagen plans to phase out U.S. production for the ID.4 electric crossover in the next two years. For now, it competes with the Honda Accord, Toyota Camry, Hyundai Sonata, and Subaru Legacy.

Is the 2021 Volkswagen Passat a good car?

Review continues below

In the sense that it can be had for a good price, yes. It earns a TCC Rating of 5.8 out of 10 for its value and standard safety and convenience features, but its touchscreen and powertrain are behind the times. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Volkswagen Passat?

The 2021 lineup loses the SEL trim, so only the S, SE, and R-Line remain, but they come with adaptive cruise control that joins other standard safety features such as automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitors.

The staid interior gets freshened for 2021 with a leather-wrapped steering wheel, shifter, and brake handle. Otherwise, the Passat remains the same since last year’s refresh, with a creased hood and slotted grille in a clean but conservative style that pops a bit more when riding on the R-Line’s 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels.

Under that creased hood is the same 174-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 with an outmoded 6-speed automatic sending power to the front wheels. It’s not so efficient at 28 mpg combined, but it rides smoothly.

Roomy front seats come in cloth, synthetic leather, or leather, but the small 6.3-inch touchscreen gets swallowed by cheap plastic. That’s too bad because VW equips other models with more cutting-edge tech.

How much does the 2021 Volkswagen Passat cost?

The 2021 Passat starts at $24,990, including destination, and the R-Line tops out at $30,990.

Where is the 2021 Volkswagen Passat made?

In Chattanooga, Tennessee.