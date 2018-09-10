The 2019 VW Passat has let itself go. It’s surrounded in the VW showroom by crossover SUVs with room for the whole family and a rugged image.

The 2019 Passat has its virtues, but a pared lineup this year suggests that its maker has given up, at least until a redesigned model arrives, possibly as soon as next year.

We rate the Passat at 6.0 out of 10 points. It’s roomy, has a good ride, and a lot of standard gear, but it shows its age in its subpar crash-test scores and its limited lineup. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2019, the Passat line shrinks to just two trims: Wolfsburg and the SE R-Line, both powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-4 rated at 174 hp that sends power to the front wheels. Last year’s V-6 engine and sporty GT trim level are gone.

The Passat’s turbo-4 gives it good manners. It’s smooth and responsive, if hardly thrilling. The same could be said about its handling, which is safe but short of entertaining. The Passat rides best on its standard 17-inch alloy wheels, but the optional 18s don’t firm things up too much.

It’s inside where the Passat earns its keep. Its front seats are firm and supportive and its rear seat has LeBron levels of legroom. Outward vision is among the mid-size sedan segment’s best.

Its interior is an exercise in Teutonic restraint, with little flair but a clean, cohesive look. Good infotainment systems with big, crisp displays and standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility up its tech game.

The Passat comes standard with a slew of active safety features, but its crash-test scores don’t impress. Both the IIHS and the NHTSA have mixed things to say about its crashworthiness.