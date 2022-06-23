Likes
- Uprated base engine
- One loaded GLI model
- Good standard safety features
- New Sport trim
- Conservatively handsome...
Dislikes
- ...or conventionally plain
- Mild(est) refresh
- Can get expensive
- Taos elements don’t suit the Jetta
The 2022 Volkswagen Jetta packs more standard features for a better compact car value.
What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Volkswagen Jetta? What does it compare to?
The five-seat Jetta and its sporty GLI counterpart compete in a shrinking but value-loaded compact sedan class along with the Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla, Mazda 3 and other imports. There’s not a bad one in the bunch, and this year the Jetta adds more standard safety and convenience features to stay competitive.
Is the 2022 Volkswagen Jetta a good car?
The refreshed 2022 Volkswagen Jetta is easy to overlook but never bad, like the navy Oxford in the closet. Its overall value, practicality, and fuel economy earn it a TCC Rating of 6.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What's new for the 2022 Volkswagen Jetta?
Not too much on the outside except new front and rear lower bumpers, as well as standard LEDs on the headlights, taillights, and daytime running lights. Inside there’s a standard 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster, contrast stitching on the doors and armrests, and new cloth or leather seat patterns.
VW swaps out engines for a 1.5-liter turbo-4 used in the VW Taos small crossover. A new Sport trim steps above the S and below SE and SEL trims to add flair and fun on a budget, with 17-inch alloy wheels, an electronic limited-slip front differential, and black trim elements.
The 2022 Jetta is a button-down shirt best left untucked. Get it in the right color, and the crisp lines might pop, but it’s designed more to fit in than stand out. The GLI has wider dual exhaust pipes, and when equipped with the available Black Package with 18-inch black alloy wheels and a black roof, the GLI transforms the Jetta into the shirt that can be worn to the club.
Sedate defines the interior design of both models, but there’s an alluring strength to that understated quality. The most daring interior feature—haptic touch controls on the steering wheel—calls to the thumbs, not the eyes.
The pokey 147-hp 1.4-liter turbo-4 from last year’s model has been replaced by a perkier 1.5-liter turbo-4 with an output of 158 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque. With the 8-speed automatic, it dances unsteadily off throttle, but the standard 6-speed manual makes for a fine starter stick. The automatic does better at the pump, with an EPA rating of 31 mpg city, 41 highway, 35 combined.
For more sport (and more money), the 2022 GLI aims for the Honda Civic Si with a 2.0-liter turbo-4 that produces 228 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. A 7-speed dual-clutch automatic is available. VW says it can hit 60 mph in less than six seconds.
The Jetta comes up short of Volkswagen’s hatchback in terms of versatility, but it’s sized nearly as large as a mid-size sedan and can fit four adults fine. The roomy rear seats expose the Jetta’s entry-level nature, with lots of dull plastic trim pieces.
Whether driven for thrills or to chill, the 2022 Jetta comes with standard driver-assist features to avoid or mitigate impacts of a crash. Automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection and blind-spot monitors come standard, while adaptive cruise control and active lane control can be fitted even on the base S.
How much does the 2022 Volkswagen Jetta cost?
Volkswagen streamlined the trim lines to S, Sport, SE, and SEL for 2022, while the GLI offers a Black Package instead of trim levels.
For $21,460, including a $1,095 destination fee, the base Jetta S comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, cloth seats, a cramped 6.5-inch touchscreen, and a sharp 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster. Every Jetta comes with a solid 4-year/50,000-mile warranty with the first two years of service included. The 8-speed automatic costs $800 more across the lineup.
We like the look of the new $22,190 Sport trim, that is an inexpensive take on the loaded GLI at $32,390.
Where is the 2022 Volkswagen Jetta made?
The Jetta is built in Puebla, Mexico, alongside the Volkswagen Taos small crossover.
2022 Volkswagen Jetta
Styling
Conservative but confident, the Jetta neither stands out nor shrinks away.
Is the Volkswagen Jetta a good-looking car?
The 2022 Jetta wears crisp lines with more pronounced bumpers this year, but its uninspired interior costs it a point to a 4 here.
The lower front and rear bumpers flare out to the edges this year to add visual width for a sportier, untucked look. A creased hood matches the parallel body lines running down the rockers and belt lines to the rear.
The Jetta GLI drops the body less than an inch with good effect, it looks a little sharper and red exterior accents jazz up an otherwise plain shape.
Inside, the Jetta tilts its tiny touchscreen toward the driver, but it makes no pretense about its entry-level status. Thin, dull plastics cover most visual surfaces, and the upholstery is positively proletariat. Climate dials and buttons are a welcome relief from too much touchscreen, but the current 6.5-inch setup in most Jettas feels like an afterthought. The button blanks flanking the shifter feels like we’re missing things.
2022 Volkswagen Jetta
Performance
A new turbo engine can’t shake the pursuit of fuel economy.
The Jetta aims to please, and it pleases most at the pump. The GLI ups the engagement factor, and a new Sport grade locks in a happy medium while a standard 6-speed manual shifts more power to the driver’s hands. But this people pleaser is all about practicality, which earns it a 5. If rated separately, the GLI would score a 6 for its punchier powertrain.
Is the Volkswagen Jetta 4WD?
It’s front-wheel drive only, and it rides on front struts and a torsion-beam rear axle. It’s tuned more for compliance than performance, but the new Sport model adds an electronic limited-slip differential that eases some of the understeer endemic to front-drive cars. The steering is light and lacks feedback, keeping in character with pleasing the masses.
How fast is the Volkswagen Jetta?
A larger 1.5-liter turbo-4 replaces last year’s pokey 147-hp 1.4-liter turbo-4, and it shaves the Jetta’s 0-60 mph to under eight seconds with the 8-speed automatic. A 6-speed manual comes standard.
The same EA211 engine is used in the heavier 2022 Volkswagen Taos small crossover, making 158 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque here. A bit of lag gives way to a spirited surge when the torque comes on as early as 1,500 rpm. At light throttle or letting off abruptly, the engine paired with the 8-speed can dance unsteadily for a beat—a surge here, a lag there, and you shake it all about.
For more sport (and more money), the 2022 GLI embraces the outgoing GTI hatchback’s 2.0-liter turbo-4 that produces 228 hp and 258 lb-ft. With the available 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, it hits 60 mph in less than six seconds, according to VW. The independent rear suspension with adaptive dampers, along with the limited-slip differential, actuate enough grip and responsiveness to justify it being called a GTI with a trunk. GLI to GTI, we’d prefer the latter for its overall composure.
2022 Volkswagen Jetta
Comfort & Quality
One of the roomier compacts, the Jetta can grow from college commuter to first-time family duty.
The 2022 Jetta houses 94.7 cubic feet of passenger volume, which is nearly large enough to qualify as a mid-size sedan based on EPA rankings. The new Honda Civic sedan earns that larger class, but the Jetta has nearly the same rear seat roominess, which earns it a point on our scale to a 6.
Same as the Civic, the roomy rear seats offer up 37.4 inches of leg room, which tops the compact sedan class. Five collegiate passengers could fit for the road trip home for winter break, but they should travel light with only 14.1 cubic feet of trunk space. The 60/40-split rear seats fold down for greater cargo flexibility. Split by a wide center console, the basic front seats have limited comfort and limited power availability, with only the top trim getting leather upholstery. Hard plastics abound on the dash and panels, befitting of its entry-level status.
The charm of the Jetta’s size is it’s roomy enough to grow with its owner, from a college commuter to fitting it with child safety seats.
2022 Volkswagen Jetta
Safety
Headlights limit night vision, but the Jetta holds up well in crash tests.
How safe is the Volkswagen Jetta?
LED lights and standard automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, as well as blind-spot monitors shine a safety light on the 2022 Jetta. But the base headlights failed to pass muster with the IIHS, which rated its LEDs at “Poor,” thus precluding it from a Top Safety Pick.
It aced the six crash tests, however, and we expect the NHTSA’s five-star crash rating to carry over. Unlike even some luxury brands, Volkswagen makes its full suite of driver-assist features including adaptive cruise control and active lane control available even on base models with an automatic transmission for $955.
The expected five-star rating and standard emergency braking earn it a point each to a 7.
2022 Volkswagen Jetta
Features
A good value and good warranty overcome the Jetta’s limited feature set.
The 2022 Volkswagen Jetta stands out as a value among compact cars. Starting at $21,460, the base Jetta comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, cloth seats, a dinky 6.5-inch touchscreen with smartphone compatibility, and an excellent 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster. The value earns it a point, as does a 4-year/50,000-mile warranty that includes the first two years or 20,000 miles of service. It’s a 7.
Which Volkswagen Jetta should I buy?
The new Sport trim adds 17-inch black alloy wheels, black trim accents, and an electronic locking differential for $900 more to bring the automatic to $22,990. The $24,890 SE adds heated seats and synthetic leather, but the larger 8.0-inch touchscreen and 10.3-inch instrument cluster only comes standard on the $28,890 SEL, which is priced high enough to look at a better equipped Elantra.
How much is a fully loaded Jetta?
The Jetta GLI Autobahn tops the lineup at $32,390 for the manual, but still only $800 more for the automatic. That’s more expensive than the Honda Civic Si, but just a shade below the punky Elantra N. In addition to the adaptive dampers, sport exhaust, and limited-slip diff, the loaded GLI comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, keyless start, a 10.0-inch digital instrument cluster with dynamic views and bold 3D maps, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, BeatsAudio, wireless smartphone charging, leather seats, a 6-way power driver’s seat, heated and cooled front seats, a sunroof, and 10-color ambient lighting. With all that content, it’s cheaper than the Elantra N.
2022 Volkswagen Jetta
Fuel Economy
Lacking a hybrid, the Jetta’s turbo-4 is about as efficient as it gets.
Is the Volkswagen Jetta good on gas?
The new turbo-4 improves on fuel economy by 1 mpg over the outgoing model, for an impressive 31 mpg city, 41 highway, 35 combined. That’s a 7 on our scale, which is remarkable for an engine with no electrification.
With the 6-speed manual, the Jetta suffers a small penalty of 29/43/34 mpg. The Jetta GLI’s bigger 2.0-liter turbo-4 rates 25/32/28 mpg with an automatic. Opting for the manual drops the highway figure by 1 mpg.
That’s on par with small-car big boys like the Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic, but hybrid versions of both are rated much higher.