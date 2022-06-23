What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Volkswagen Jetta? What does it compare to?

The five-seat Jetta and its sporty GLI counterpart compete in a shrinking but value-loaded compact sedan class along with the Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla, Mazda 3 and other imports. There’s not a bad one in the bunch, and this year the Jetta adds more standard safety and convenience features to stay competitive.

Is the 2022 Volkswagen Jetta a good car?

The refreshed 2022 Volkswagen Jetta is easy to overlook but never bad, like the navy Oxford in the closet. Its overall value, practicality, and fuel economy earn it a TCC Rating of 6.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Volkswagen Jetta?

Not too much on the outside except new front and rear lower bumpers, as well as standard LEDs on the headlights, taillights, and daytime running lights. Inside there’s a standard 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster, contrast stitching on the doors and armrests, and new cloth or leather seat patterns.

VW swaps out engines for a 1.5-liter turbo-4 used in the VW Taos small crossover. A new Sport trim steps above the S and below SE and SEL trims to add flair and fun on a budget, with 17-inch alloy wheels, an electronic limited-slip front differential, and black trim elements.

The 2022 Jetta is a button-down shirt best left untucked. Get it in the right color, and the crisp lines might pop, but it’s designed more to fit in than stand out. The GLI has wider dual exhaust pipes, and when equipped with the available Black Package with 18-inch black alloy wheels and a black roof, the GLI transforms the Jetta into the shirt that can be worn to the club.

Sedate defines the interior design of both models, but there’s an alluring strength to that understated quality. The most daring interior feature—haptic touch controls on the steering wheel—calls to the thumbs, not the eyes.

The pokey 147-hp 1.4-liter turbo-4 from last year’s model has been replaced by a perkier 1.5-liter turbo-4 with an output of 158 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque. With the 8-speed automatic, it dances unsteadily off throttle, but the standard 6-speed manual makes for a fine starter stick. The automatic does better at the pump, with an EPA rating of 31 mpg city, 41 highway, 35 combined.

For more sport (and more money), the 2022 GLI aims for the Honda Civic Si with a 2.0-liter turbo-4 that produces 228 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. A 7-speed dual-clutch automatic is available. VW says it can hit 60 mph in less than six seconds.

The Jetta comes up short of Volkswagen’s hatchback in terms of versatility, but it’s sized nearly as large as a mid-size sedan and can fit four adults fine. The roomy rear seats expose the Jetta’s entry-level nature, with lots of dull plastic trim pieces.

Whether driven for thrills or to chill, the 2022 Jetta comes with standard driver-assist features to avoid or mitigate impacts of a crash. Automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection and blind-spot monitors come standard, while adaptive cruise control and active lane control can be fitted even on the base S.

How much does the 2022 Volkswagen Jetta cost?

Volkswagen streamlined the trim lines to S, Sport, SE, and SEL for 2022, while the GLI offers a Black Package instead of trim levels.

For $21,460, including a $1,095 destination fee, the base Jetta S comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, cloth seats, a cramped 6.5-inch touchscreen, and a sharp 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster. Every Jetta comes with a solid 4-year/50,000-mile warranty with the first two years of service included. The 8-speed automatic costs $800 more across the lineup.

We like the look of the new $22,190 Sport trim, that is an inexpensive take on the loaded GLI at $32,390.

Where is the 2022 Volkswagen Jetta made?

The Jetta is built in Puebla, Mexico, alongside the Volkswagen Taos small crossover.