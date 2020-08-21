Compact cars like the 2021 Volkswagen Jetta maximize value in a minimal footprint. It’s a thankless task, but one that needs to get done, nonetheless. Like dusting bookshelves, perhaps.

This year, the 2021 Jetta is largely the same as the year before it. No surprises; it’s a theme with the Jetta. It earns a 5.7 TCC Rating. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

With the Jetta, VW has an entry among stalwart compact cars like the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla. Domestic competitors have long since left, but what’s left is good. Value is in the wheelhouse of nearly all of them.

Review continues below

The Jetta has good value toward the base end of the spectrum, which starts with the Jetta S and works its way up to SE, Sport, SEL, and SEL Premium. The Jetta GLI is the fun one of the bunch and is available in S and Autobahn trims.

Base cars start for less than $20,000, and the top Jetta GLI Autobahn clocks more than $30,000.

Every car gets a conservative exterior that’s less wild than competitors, but also a little too mild. Inside, the Jetta is too plain; a touchscreen is the most exciting part in most models.

Not true for Jetta GLI models, which get a spirited 2.0-liter turbo-4 that makes 228 hp. It drives the front wheels via a 6-speed manual or 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. Base Jettas get a sleepy 1.4-liter turbo-4 that makes 147 hp and is easily caught napping. That drives the front wheels via a 6-speed manual, or more often, an 8-speed automatic.

Every day isn’t race day, which we freely admit. The base powertrain is fine for commuter detail and returns combined mileage in the high-30s, which is the point.

The Jetta has a roomy interior that’s fit for four adults or five in a pinch, with good upholstery and an easy ride.

Every Jetta above base is equipped with standard automatic emergency braking, and most will get good features along with a 6.5- or 8.0-inch touchscreen with smartphone compatibility software. Top trims get active lane control and adaptive cruise control along with leather upholstery, heated and cooled seats, and a 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster.