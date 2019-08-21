The 2020 Volkswagen Jetta sedan makes up for its lack of pizazz in most configurations with exceptional refinement and value.

Overall, we rate the 2020 Jetta at 6.0 out of 10 (read more about how we rate cars).

That figure is determined by the most popular versions of the Jetta—S, SE, SEL, and SEL Premium versions powered by a 148-horsepower 1.4-liter turbo-4. A 6-speed manual transmission is standard, but nearly all Jettas built at the automaker’s Mexican assembly plant head to dealers with an 8-speed automatic transmission that shuttles power to the front wheels.

The 228-hp Jetta GLI swaps in a lowered suspension with a more sophisticated design and can be had in S and Autobahn trims. The strong-accelerating, good-handling Jetta GLI impresses on a winding road, especially with the adaptive dampers included with the costly Jetta GLI Autobahn. Fuel economy as high as 34 mpg combined makes the Jetta among the most miserly compact sedans on the market, too.

Inside, the Jetta sticks with the conservative tone set by its exterior. Standard 6.5-inch and optional 8.0-inch touchscreens come with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, plus a newly standard wi-fi antenna this year for a subscription-based telematics system. High-trim versions include a configurable digital instrument cluster and are newly available with a heated steering wheel.

The base front seats are flat and light on support, but the Jetta SEL Premium swaps in leather-clad seats with adjustable lumbar support that addresses that flaw. Good rear-seat leg room should make passengers happy, too.

It’s a shame that VW doesn’t make automatic emergency braking standard as Toyota does on the Corolla, but at $450 on the base Jetta S and standard elsewhere, at least it’s an accessible option. The 2020 Jetta performed well in independent and federal crash testing, though its standard LED headlights didn’t impress.