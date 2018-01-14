The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta is everything we would expect from the German builder of people's cars. It's comfortable, roomy, and pleasant—but above all, this redesigned model is very conservative.

For the 2019 Jetta, Volkswagen has switched its compact four-door over to the far more sophisticated architecture that underpins its Golf hatchback in addition to a host of other models. Base on initial drives in prototypes, this change over goes a long way toward making the Jetta ride and handle more like the mini-luxury sedan it once was. Its styling is evolutionary both inside and out, but it gains some upscale features that aren't typically found in compact sedans.

If anything, that's a signal from VW that it is confident in its compact four-door even as buyers continue to flock toward hatchbacks including the automaker's own Tiguan.

The Jetta's grille is larger and more dynamic than before, but it's clearly from the same design house as the German brand's other products. Its roofline appears lower and more aggressive than the outgoing models. Overall, the 2019 Jetta is slightly wider and longer than its predecessor and its interior is roomier thanks to a wheelbase that's 1.3-inches longer than the outgoing model.

LED lights are standard all around, as much a bid to satisfy IIHS testers as anything else.

Those IIHS testers will be happy to find a standard rearview camera. Optional equipment includes forward-collision warnings with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, rear cross-traffic alerts, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, automatic high-beam headlights, and active lane control on the options list. VW hasn't yet detailed just what trim levels of the 2019 Jetta will be on offer, let alone which variants will be fitted with this suite of safety tech.

Inside, the Jetta's interior is much like that in the Golf. It's clean, composed of soft-touch materials on the dash and on certain door surfaces, and loaded with tech-forward features. Higher-spec Jetta SEL and SEL Premium trim levels are fitted with the brand's Virtual Cockpit, a configurable LCD display that takes the place of the conventional gauge cluster included on other Jetta models. VW will offer leather upholstery on high-end Jettas, a feature the automaker hasn't fitted to its four-door in a few years. That's another clear indicator that the company has more confidence in its compact sedan now than before. Additionally, heated and cooled front seats will be on the options list.

VW hasn't specified the size of the available infotainment screen, but the automaker says it will feature Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and MirrorLink compatibility. A 400-watt BeatsAudio sound system replaces a Fender unit previously offered as an option.

Under the new Jetta's hood sits a 1.4-liter turbo-4 paired to either a 6-speed manual or an 8-speed automatic. Official horsepower and torque figures for the turbo-4 engine aren't out yet, but the 150 hp and 184 lb-ft ratings for the 2018 Jetta are a good guideline of what to expect. A stops/start system is included with the automatic transmission that will no doubt be under the hood of most 2019 Jetta sedans.

The automaker's so-called MQB platform that underpins the Jetta is advanced and capable of supporting hybrid powertrains, but it's not intended for full electrification. Another Jetta hybrid—one that no doubt eclipses the short-lived Jetta Hybrid that was dropped after 2016—seems all-but-certain.

Driving impressions

We briefly drove masked prototype versions of the 2019 Jetta at the automaker's hot weather proving ground outside Phoenix and found Golf-like dynamics. That's a compliment, since the prototypes we drove were smooth, composed, and relaxed cruisers even at triple-digit speeds. The models we tested both had automatic transmissions that shifted smoothly and promptly, and the engine delivered strong, but not robust acceleration.

We had the opportunity to push the Jetta prototypes through a demanding road course, where they handled well, but with a strong sense of isolation.

The view forward was excellent thanks to a low dashboard and narrow roof pillars. We found comfortable front seats and a little more width than the outgoing model. The rear seat was nicely contoured and allowed for three-abreast seating in a pinch.

VW hasn't announced pricing or an on-sale date for the 2019 Jetta.