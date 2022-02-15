What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Volkswagen ID.4? What does it compare to?

The 2022 VW ID.4 is a fully electric crossover with space for up to five and a range of up to 260 miles. It’s positioned against mainstream compact crossovers like the Toyota RAV4, Subaru Forester, and Honda CR-V, as well as the more expensive Tesla Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E EVs.

Is the 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 a good car?

The ID.4 has a refreshing design, a spacious and comfortable interior, comprehensive active-safety features, and enough driving range for most types of weekend trips. The ID.4 earns a TCC Rating of 7.7 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2022 Volkswagen ID.4?

Changes for the 2022 ID.4 are limited to an auto-hold feature for the parking brake and Plug and Charge compatibility that could take the payment step out at some public charging stations. They’ll also get a slight boost to their peak DC fast-charging rate, to 135 kw.

The 2022 VW ID.4 is the first of a generation of mass-market electric vehicles built on a dedicated platform with no allowance for engines or tailpipes. It’s a conventional-looking hatchback outside, with a cabin bathed in multi-color ambient light and the combination of a touchscreen, capacitive steering-wheel controls, and voice controls replacing some of the traditional switchgear.

Even though the ID.4 is a bit shorter than the Toyota RAV4 or CR-V, it can feel more spacious than those models inside, and the low cargo floor offers 30.3 cubic feet with the rear seatback up or 64.2 cubic feet with it flipped down. It’s a welcoming space for four adults, with good sightlines for the driver and a plush, quiet ride.

In any of its versions, the ID.4 is quiet and at least relatively quick. AWD models get a boost to 295 hp and 339 lb-ft of torque, up from the rear-wheel-drive models’ 201 hp and 229 lb-ft, which cuts its 0-60 mph time from the seven-second range to the five-second range. The whole model line has great steering, with a sense of balance and poise that’s above and beyond what you’ll find in gasoline crossovers this size—even though they’re heavier.

The ID.4 checks all the boxes for safety, with a full suite of standard active safety features and top-notch crash-test credentials. It’s already received top five-star ratings from the federal government as well as best-of-best IIHS Top Safety Pick+ status.

How much does the 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 cost?

The 2021 VW ID.4 starts at $41,955 for the base Pro model, or $45,635 for the Pro AWD. These models include a 10.0-inch touchscreen with navigation and HD radio, wireless smartphone charging, adaptive cruise control, and parking sensors. Pro S models start at $46,455 with rear-wheel drive or $50,135 with AWD and add a panoramic fixed-glass roof, ambient interior lighting, upgraded upholstery, and a larger 12.0-inch touchscreen, among other upgrades.

Where is the 2022 Volkswagen ID.4 made?

In Zwickau, Germany—although VW plans to start production in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in the second half of 2022, and likely for the 2023 model year.