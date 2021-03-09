What kind of vehicle is the 2021 Volkswagen ID.4? What does it compare to?

The 2021 VW ID.4 is a fully electric compact crossover with space for up to five and a range of up to 250 miles. The ID.4 compares to the Tesla Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E, but it’s priced lower to compete with bestselling compact crossovers such as the Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4, and Subaru Forester.

Is the 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 a good car?

Provided you’re not already part of the Tesla ecosystem or too picky about the interface, the answer is yes. The 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 offers a refreshing design supplemented by innovative lighting, a comfortable, surprisingly spacious interior, a solid set of active-safety features, and enough driving range—plus support from VW—to make weekend road trips viable. The ID.4 earns a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Volkswagen ID.4?

Everything. You won’t find a gasoline-fueled ID.4; It’s the first of a generation of mass-market battery electric models created as a direct result of the Volkswagen diesel scandal, built on a platform conceived for millions of affordable EVs that will also turn a profit for the German automaker as it pivots away from gas and diesel.

Everything from the trim and wheels to the door handles and switchgear represent a new, clean-slate approach, and the cabin is bathed in multi-color ambient light. Yes, you can turn it off.

As gimmicky as the ID.4 might seem if the interface is your first introduction, it’s down to business when it comes to space and comfort. The ID.4 is just slightly shorter in length and height than the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V, yet inside it can feel more spacious. The front seats offer lots of long-legged comfort, and two adults can get comfortable in back. Sightlines are good, storage is plentiful, and the low cargo floor offers 30.3 cubic feet of space with the rear seatback up or 64.2 cubic feet with it flipped down. Ride comfort is good, and isolation from the road noise you tend to notice more in EVs is superb.

You won’t find the cliched electric-car “frunk” (front trunk) here; VW says that packing some components under the hood helps add to the feeling of spaciousness inside the cabin.

One EV cliche lacking here is “instant torque.” The ID.4 is quick and quiet, but by no means shocking in its acceleration. It makes up for that with excellent steering and handling, with a sense of balance and poise that’s above and beyond what you’ll find in gasoline crossovers this size.

Safety is an unknown for the ID.4 as it’s been built on a new architecture not yet crash-tested in the U.S. But it offers a full suite of standard active safety features.

Top features for the Pro S and 1st Edition include a panoramic glass roof, power tailgate, power front seats, power mirrors, and a larger 12.0-inch infotainment touchscreen.

How much does the 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 cost?

The 2021 VW ID.4 starts at $45,190 for the 1st Edition model that goes on sale first. The Pro S model, which mostly parallels the equipment in the 1st Edition, starts at $45,690, but adds up to $47,190 with the Gradient package (larger 20-inch wheels, black roof, silver accents). A base Pro model will arrive late in the model year, starting at $41,190. All-wheel-drive versions of either model will cost $3,680 extra and won’t be available until later in the calendar year.

VW notes that the $7,500 federal EV tax credit will apply for many buyers, as will some state incentives. That lowers the effective starting price to $33,690.

Where is the 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 made?

Zwickau, Germany.