Specs
Gas Mileage 24 mpg City/34 mpg Hwy
Engine Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4, 2.0 L
EPA Class Compact Cars
Style Name 2.0T S Manual
Drivetrain Front Wheel Drive
Passenger Capacity 5
Passenger Doors 4
Body Style 4dr Car
Transmission Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
News
2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI costs about $1,000 more at $30,540
The redesigned 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI and Golf R hatchbacks are almost here. Volkswagen confirmed on Wednesday at the Chicago Auto Show that the renowned hot hatch will be quicker, faster, sharper, and safer, with the latest tech. And it'll cost...Read More»
8 things to know about the 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI
The 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI is still more than a year away from arriving, but there is plenty to get excited about for the eighth generation of the hot hatch. 1. The base model Golf and the three-door Golf are not coming back to the U.S., for now...Read More»
Review update: The 2020 Volkswagen GTI's swan song hits all the right notes
One of the top five cars I drove last year was almost as old as I am. I found it in an oceanside parking lot, next to a row of ancient Volkswagens. It fired up with a fitful sputter and found first with less confidence than an American League...Read More»
Previous Year Models
2021
2020
