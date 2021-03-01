What kind of vehicle is the 2021 Volkswagen Golf? What does it compare to?

The 2021 Volkswagen Golf hatchback takes its final spin before the redesigned eighth-generation model launches for 2022. When it returns, it’ll only come in five-door GTI and Golf R performance-oriented models, whereas for 2021 it can be had as a Golf TSI or Golf GTI. The Honda Civic, Mazda 3, Subaru Impreza wagon and Toyota Corolla remain compelling hatchbacks.

Is the 2021 Volkswagen Golf a good car?

Yes, we like it, mostly for its roominess and how well it drives. Its outdated tech limits its upside, capping the GTI at a 6.7 out of 10. The base model and its basic engine would rate lower. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2021 Volkswagen Golf?

In addition to the GTI, the base Golf is limited to one well-equipped trim for 2021 that now comes standard with 16-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, keyless start, synthetic leather seats, heated fronts, and a panoramic sunroof.

The classic hatchback has aged well, especially the GTI and its 18-inch wheels and red trim flourishes. The nose dips low into a wide lower lip for an athletic stance with a swole rear end that’s ready to pounce. Plaid seats or synthetic leather aside, the interior is uninspired.

A choice of turbo-4s distinguish the basic Golf TSI from the endearing Golf GTI. The 147-hp 1.4-liter on the TSI tops out pretty quickly, but the standard 6-speed manual and good steering and handling keep it fun. The GTI fuels better fantasies with its 228-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 that’s a benchmark for the class, even though a 0-60 mph time of about six seconds may no longer impress. The specs don’t reflect the sum of its parts, but once you add up the steering, handling, and quickness, the GTI remains one of the most fun cars to drive at this price.

The two-box shape lends itself to good headroom and enough comfortable space for four, though there are five seatbelts. Cargo volume is as good as many small crossovers.

Good value and good features are par for the course on the 2021 Golf. Its standard automatic emergency braking supplements mostly good crash-test ratings. An outdated 6.5-inch touchscreen comes standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

How much does the 2021 Volkswagen Golf cost?

The 2021 Golf TSI costs $24,190, including destination, with the 6-speed manual, but the 8-speed automatic is only $800 more. The GTI starts at $29,690 with a manual, but climbs up to $38,000 with the top Autobahn trim.

Where is the 2021 Volkswagen Golf made?

In VW’s home of Wolfsburg, Germany.