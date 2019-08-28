The 2020 Volkswagen Golf compact car lineup shrinks from a full 18-hole lineup to a mere par three course as the German automaker readies a new model likely to arrive for 2021.

Even pared down to Golf, Golf GTI, and e-Golf models, the smallest 2020 VW is a refined hatchback with good safety and technology equipment.

Overall, we rate the 2020 Golf lineup at 6.5 out of 10, a figure derived from the GTI that outsells its other siblings. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

Gone this year are the likeable SportWagen and off-roady Alltrack wagon variants, as well as the ferocious Golf R. Though immensely rational, the station wagons were met with lukewarm interest. Left in their wake are the Golf Value Edition, GTI S and SE, and e-Golf SE and SEL Premium.

The base Golf retains a 147-horsepower 1.4-liter turbo-4 that pairs with either a 6-speed manual or 8-speed automatic transmission to shuttle power to the front wheels. Acceleration is brisk enough for easy on-ramp entry, and an EPA-estimated 32 mpg combined is laudable. The base Golf has a soft, luxurious ride a cut above the class norm, a reminder that it’s marketed as a family car and not an economy car in its European home market.

Enthusiasts will want the Golf GTI with its 228-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4, which teams well with either the standard 6-speed manual or 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. A limited-slip front differential works well to keep the GTI’s acceleration and handling linear and entertaining. Few small cars offer as many thrills as the rorty little GTI. We’ll miss the Golf R’s 288 hp and all-wheel drive, but not its $41,000 price tag.

With just 125 miles of all-electric range, the e-Golf might be a tough sell against the 200-mile-plus Nissan Leaf and Chevrolet Bolt EV, not to mention relatively low gas prices. Where the e-Golf stands out is, ironically, in its subtlety: it looks, feels, and mostly drives like a regular Golf. Acceleration is typical EV-quick and silent, and drivers who live near Level 3 chargers can top a depleted battery to 80 percent charge in about an hour.

No matter the badge on the back or what’s underhood, all Golfs share a straightforward, businesslike dash. Touchscreens range from 6.5 to 8.0 inches and feature standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Interior space is well-utilized, and the hatchback can swallow nearly 53 cubic feet of goods with the rear seats flopped forward.

Standard safety gear includes automatic emergency braking and GTIs offer adaptive cruise control. The Golf has performed well in crash tests, albeit with a few blemishes that have kept it from earning big awards.