The 2019 Volkswagen Golf is what we would all drive if we were all rational people. We’re not, so we buy three-row SUVs to take to Kroger and convertibles for family cars.

We’re imperfect. So is the VW Golf, but not as much as we are.

On our scale, the 2019 Golf rates 6.6 out of 10. That figure is for the lineup as a whole, but there’s enough breadth and depth here that each version—frugal Golf hatchback, hot-rod Golf GTI, hotter-rod Golf R, spacious Golf SportWagen, rugged(ish) Golf Alltrack, and e-Golf electric car—has its own personality. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

This year, VW downgraded the Golf hatchback and front-wheel-drive versions of the SportWagen’s engine to a 1.4-liter turbo-4 rated at 147 horsepower, a sizable 23-hp drop from last year’s 1.8-liter.

A new GTI Rabbit Edition trim package spices up the sporty version and all GTIs are now available with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. Finally, a manual transmission is available in more versions of the Alltrack.

All-wheel-drive SportWagens and every Alltrack use a strong 168-hp 1.8-liter turbo-4. The Golf GTI subs in a 2.0-liter turbo-4 rated at 228 hp plus a firmer suspension and uprated brakes. The Golf R takes things to 11 with its all-wheel drive and 288-hp turbo-4.

VW’s on-again, off-again e-Golf can travel about 125 miles on a full charge. It retains the Golf lineup’s virtues—a well-tuned suspension, sharp steering, and a plush cabin—but its range been eclipsed by competitors such as the Chevy Bolt EV and Nissan Leaf.

Turbodiesel engines were once integral to the Golf’s identity, but the automaker was caught systematically cheating on federal emissions tests. Today’s gas engines are nearly as thrifty, especially once the lower pump cost of regular unleaded compared to diesel is factored in.

Inside, Golfs are variations on the same theme: a businesslike, dashboard fitted with either a 6.5- or 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a wide range of standard active safety tech, and a high attention to detail.

Golf hatchbacks have good utility, and wagons—SportWagen and Alltrack share a shape—are better yet.

The Golf lineup shares its underpinnings with the VW Jetta. While the Jetta has a more spacious back seat, the Golfs have better cargo utility, more performance options, and nicer interior trim.