What was once the top-selling car of all time is now far from it, as the 2019 Volkswagen Beetle lives on for one more year before it is lost to the annals of history (at least for now). Still, we give this fitting tribute to the original peoples’ car 5.6 out of 10 overall for its quality, warranty, and attitude. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

For 2019, the Dune and Coast special edition trims are no more, so all that’s left are the S, SE, and SE with Premium Package trims to keep the nameplate alive, as well as the somewhat ominous Final Edition. The base S model also gets standard blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alerts, but automatic emergency braking is still not available. All trim levels are still available as a coupe or convertible.

The Beetle Final Edition SE and SEL trims include a sunroof and body-color side mirrors as well as heated washer nozzles, while the SEL features LED daytime running lights and taillights. There are also two unique colors, Safari Uni beige and Stonewashed Blue, the latter of which was most recently seen on the 2016 Denim Edition.

As for powertrains, there’s still only one, so those looking for a hotter Bug are best suited turning to the used car market. The 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder makes 174 horsepower and is mated with a 6-speed automatic transmission, with no option for a manual.

The Beetle is fun to drive, with quick responses and a suspension that's on the firm side. It's not a sharp corner carver, but it's better-composed than its retro looks suggest.

Inside, the Beetle's retro theme carries over with a dashboard painted to match the exterior and no shortage of vintage kitsch. It's not especially spacious and even the priciest Beetle on the lot has too many econo-car trim bits inside.

Thankfully, a great warranty remains, with 6 years or 72,000 miles of bumper-to-bumper coverage, whichever comes first. The base Beetle S is now better-equipped with its additional safety features, not to mention synthetic leather upholstery, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility as standard, 17-inch wheels, and keyless ignition.