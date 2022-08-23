What kind of vehicle is the 2023 Volkswagen Atlas? What does it compare to?

The 2023 VW Atlas is a big crossover SUV worth shopping against the Ford Explorer, Honda Pilot, and Hyundai Palisade.

Is the 2023 Volkswagen Atlas a good car/SUV?

Review continues below

Overall, the 2023 VW Atlas is a good choice with a spacious interior, a comfortable ride, and a decent feature set among its attributes. We wish its cabin was dressier and its fuel consumption less gluttonous, though. As a result, the 2023 Atlas scores a 5.8 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What's new for the 2023 Volkswagen Atlas?

The Atlas carries into 2023 with only minor tweaks, including a standard 10.3-inch digital gauge cluster on Atlas SE and above.

This big SUV comes in two forms that share part of their name and part of their style. The standard Atlas is a conventional three-row crossover SUV with boxy, blocky styling and a huge interior. The Cross Sport is a bit shorter and has a sloping roofline for a budget-BMW X6 look, though it’s actually still quite spacious inside.

A 2.0-liter turbo-4 rated at 235 hp comes standard in all, and it can be paired with front- or all-wheel drive. An optional 276-hp 3.6-liter V-6 provides a small boost in performance and a smoother feel at the expense of fuel economy. At best, look for 24 mpg combined with the 4-cylinder and a few mpg less with the thirsty V-6. Either way, an 8-speed automatic does a nice job handling what power it’s offered, and the Atlas serves up decent handling and a comfy ride for such a big, heavy SUV.

Cabin space may be the Atlas’ biggest draw, literally. These SUVs are huge inside, with great space in all three rows in standard Atlas form. The Cross Sport dispenses with row three but still has a gigantic cargo area.

Feature-wise, the Atlas leaves the factory with a decent complement of tech, but it leaves off wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (you’ll need a cable to connect). Fortunately, a full complement of collision-avoidance tech is standard.

Crash tests have been mixed, including a four-star rating from the NHTSA and mostly “Good” scores from the IIHS.

How much does the 2023 Volkswagen Atlas cost?

The 2023 VW Atlas starts at $35,895 and climbs to north of $50,000 when fully loaded.

Grab the SE trim and add the Technology Package, all-wheel drive, and the V-6 engine and you’ll wind up with a $43,540 bill for a reasonably well-equipped crossover SUV with an impressive cabin.

Where is the 2023 Volkswagen Atlas made?

In Chattanooga, Tennessee.