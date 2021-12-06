What kind of vehicle is the 2022 VW Atlas? What does it compare to?

The Atlas and Cross Sport are three- and two-row crossovers that lure drivers with spread-out space and a reputation for driving satisfaction. With seating for up to eight passengers, the Atlases take on competitors like the Kia Telluride, Hyundai Palisade, and Honda Pilot.

Is the 2022 Volkswagen Atlas a good car?

Sold in SE, SE Technology, SEL, SEL R-Line, SEL R-Line Black, and SEL Premium R-Line trim, the 2022 Atlas and Cross Sport stick the space landing, but acceleration and styling land squarely in average territory. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2022 VW Atlas?

The Atlas and Cross Sport SE now get an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster. The Cross Sport V-6 comes with a trailer hitch, while the Atlas V-6 gets that plus third-row USB charge ports. A Black trim package paints the wheels and other trim, while the SEL Premium R-Line gets standard 21-inch wheels.

From their windows down, the Atlas and Cross Sport share a style that’s more interesting with the faster rear roofline on the Cross Sport. Neither stands out as much with their take on the large crossover SUV; both are straight and plain, the Shaker-style cabinets of the SUV world. That extends inside, where an undersized base touchscreen grows moderately while the Atlases swap cloth upholstery for synthetic leather.

Performance homes in on average too. The 235-hp turbo-4 doesn’t feel much less powerful than the 276-hp V-6 and neither Atlas offers much steering feedback, but ride motions are controlled well and the 8-speed automatic shifts without a fuss. Pick the V-6 if you must tow or must have all-wheel drive.

The quiet and softly padded interior reads inexpensively, but the front seats have swell bolsters and can be upgraded with heating and synthetic leather. The two-row Cross Sport’s expansive back seat outpoints the three-row Atlas, but the sliding bench and third-row access in the latter give it room for up to eight people and lots of cargo.

The NHTSA clocks the Atlas at five stars overall, with some four-star scores in subtests. The SUV misses the IIHS’ Top Safety Pick award thanks to “Basic” pedestrian braking and “Marginal” base headlight performance.

How much does the 2022 VW Atlas cost?

It’s $33,970 for the Atlas Cross Sport S, and $34,670 for the Atlas S. Both come with 18-inch wheels, a 6.5-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and cloth upholstery. For about $40,000 the Atlas SE with Technology package upgrades to an 8.0-inch touchscreen, synthetic leather upholstery, and 20-inch wheels; it’s our pick.

Where is the 2022 VW Atlas made?

In Chattanooga, Tennessee.