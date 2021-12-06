Likes
- Scads of space
- Good warranty
- Good safety scores
- Composed ride
Dislikes
- Staid shape
- Plain interior
- Small base touchscreen
- Average fuel economy
Buying tip
features & specs
The 2022 VW Atlas competes as a thoroughly competent family wagon, but doesn’t stand out in any particular way.
What kind of vehicle is the 2022 VW Atlas? What does it compare to?
The Atlas and Cross Sport are three- and two-row crossovers that lure drivers with spread-out space and a reputation for driving satisfaction. With seating for up to eight passengers, the Atlases take on competitors like the Kia Telluride, Hyundai Palisade, and Honda Pilot.
Is the 2022 Volkswagen Atlas a good car?
Sold in SE, SE Technology, SEL, SEL R-Line, SEL R-Line Black, and SEL Premium R-Line trim, the 2022 Atlas and Cross Sport stick the space landing, but acceleration and styling land squarely in average territory. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)
What’s new for the 2022 VW Atlas?
The Atlas and Cross Sport SE now get an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster. The Cross Sport V-6 comes with a trailer hitch, while the Atlas V-6 gets that plus third-row USB charge ports. A Black trim package paints the wheels and other trim, while the SEL Premium R-Line gets standard 21-inch wheels.
From their windows down, the Atlas and Cross Sport share a style that’s more interesting with the faster rear roofline on the Cross Sport. Neither stands out as much with their take on the large crossover SUV; both are straight and plain, the Shaker-style cabinets of the SUV world. That extends inside, where an undersized base touchscreen grows moderately while the Atlases swap cloth upholstery for synthetic leather.
Performance homes in on average too. The 235-hp turbo-4 doesn’t feel much less powerful than the 276-hp V-6 and neither Atlas offers much steering feedback, but ride motions are controlled well and the 8-speed automatic shifts without a fuss. Pick the V-6 if you must tow or must have all-wheel drive.
The quiet and softly padded interior reads inexpensively, but the front seats have swell bolsters and can be upgraded with heating and synthetic leather. The two-row Cross Sport’s expansive back seat outpoints the three-row Atlas, but the sliding bench and third-row access in the latter give it room for up to eight people and lots of cargo.
The NHTSA clocks the Atlas at five stars overall, with some four-star scores in subtests. The SUV misses the IIHS’ Top Safety Pick award thanks to “Basic” pedestrian braking and “Marginal” base headlight performance.
How much does the 2022 VW Atlas cost?
It’s $33,970 for the Atlas Cross Sport S, and $34,670 for the Atlas S. Both come with 18-inch wheels, a 6.5-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and cloth upholstery. For about $40,000 the Atlas SE with Technology package upgrades to an 8.0-inch touchscreen, synthetic leather upholstery, and 20-inch wheels; it’s our pick.
Where is the 2022 VW Atlas made?
In Chattanooga, Tennessee.
2022 Volkswagen Atlas
Styling
The Atlas has a straightforward look, inside and out.
Is the VW Atlas a good-looking car?
It’s stripped of the extraneous detail that can clutter big SUVs, but there’s little to distinguish the Atlas and Cross Sport. We give the duo a 5 here.
Whether it’s the two-row Cross Sport or the three-row Atlas—which received a bumper fluff and front-end tweak to more closely resemble the Cross Sport—VW’s biggest SUVs have a conventional outline that seems engineered for acceptance. Its pronounced grille isn’t too loud, its body sides are squared-off but not resolutely rectilinear. Even the raised lettering on the tailgate measures a few picas smaller than the emphatic names embossed on some rivals. It’s beyond tasteful: it’s a little shy.
The interior’s less ambitious. The horizontal span of the dash houses a small touchscreen in base trims, a slightly larger one in expensive editions, and some splits of synthetic leather and woodgrain trim at the top end. It’s discreet, almost to a fault, and in base trims the somber black plastic and cloth trim can render it more inexpensively than it is.
2022 Volkswagen Atlas
Performance
While it isn’t quick, the Atlas rides well.
Acceleration isn’t the Atlas’ priority. With either the turbo-4 or V-6 on board, it moves with moderate speed, but pairs that with a confident ride in either front- or all-wheel-drive form. Other big crossovers go more quickly, tow more, or do both with equal composure. We give it a score of 5 here.
Is the VW Atlas 4WD?
Most models can be fitted with all-wheel drive; it’s standard on the SELs.
How fast is the VW Atlas?
Not very, when it’s fitted with the 235-hp turbo-4 that comes standard. Paired with a well-sorted 8-speed automatic, it can pull the Atlas up to highway speeds with reasonably brisk response, but adding on all-wheel drive and extra features and lots of passengers dulls its responses. It gets buzzy at the top of its rev range, too, but still turns in better fuel economy than the V-6.
The 276-hp V-6 doesn’t seem much stronger than the turbo-4 in stoplight derbys, but uphill slogs and towing almost mandate the bigger engine. It’s capable and smooth, and though perceptions of speed get muted by the Atlas’ two-ton curb weight, it still pulls more strongly and can grant the Atlas the strength to tow up to 5,000 lb.
The Atlas and Cross Sport share drivetrains, and they share driving dynamics, too. Accurate steering builds up little effort, but it has a relatively small turning radius. The Atlas’ independent suspension has the talent to smother bumps even on its grippiest 21-inch wheels, but body lean is substantial and handling ultimately takes a back seat—as it does in nearly every three-row crossover we can name.
2022 Volkswagen Atlas
Comfort & Quality
The Atlas can handle big families and lots of gear.
The two-row Atlas Cross Sport and three-row Atlas each can carry up to five large passengers in good comfort, and can stow a considerable amount of their belongings for the ride. We give it a 9 for utility and comfort, leaving just a point for superlative fit and finish on the table.
At 198.3 inches long, with a 117.3-inch wheelbase, the Atlas kicks around at about the size of some mid-size pickups; Cross Sports check in about five inches shorter. Either way, the size works to the Atlas’ advantage when it comes time to work. In front, both versions have comfortable and spacious seats with firm bolsters built for all-day comfort. Power adjustment, heating, and synthetic leather upholstery upgrade the standard manual-adjust cloth seats in pricey versions.
Row two comes as a sliding bench seat that can hold up to three car seats even when it’s moved forward on its track. On the Atlas, captain’s chairs can swap in for the three-person bench. In both body styles, VW finds more than 37.6 inches of leg room, so three large passengers have all the space they need.
Cross Sports stop there, but the Atlas has a third-row seat that can fit medium-size passengers and 20.6 cubic feet of cargo behind it. Cross Sports can tote an amazing 40.3 cubic feet behind the back row. With the third row folded down, Atlases can hold 55.5 cubic feet.
The Atlas grows more appealing in more expensive versions, with their somewhat finer interior trim. The cabin’s drab look colors impressions of quality, though the engines have been subdued behind lots of sound deadening. It’s put together well, but the Atlas interior isn’t particularly rich-looking, even in its higher-priced editions.
2022 Volkswagen Atlas
Safety
The Atlas scores mixed crash-test results.
How safe is the Volkswagen Atlas?
It performs well in many crash tests, but a few blemishes prevent it from earning a top score here. It’s a 7.
The NHTSA gives the Atlas five stars overall, but rates its front-impact protection at four stars. The IIHS gives it “Good” marks for crash tests, but finds its base headlights to be “Marginal,” while it also judges its pedestrian-collision-avoidance system as “Basic.” It misses out on a point as it misses out on the Top Safety Pick award.
Each Atlas has blind-spot monitors and automatic emergency braking. VW sells active lane control, adaptive cruise control, and a surround-view camera system on some trims along with a traffic-jam assistant that can accelerate, brake, and steer the vehicle at speeds below 35 mph.
The Atlas’ rear roof pillars make for an obstructed view to the rear.
2022 Volkswagen Atlas
Features
The Atlas makes the case for value in SE Technology spec.
VW sells the Atlas in SE, SE Technology, SEL, SEL R-Line, SEL R-Line Black, and SEL Premium R-Line trim. We like the lower-end versions for value: all this space and safety for the money earn a point above average, as does the 4-year/50,000-mile warranty that includes two years of free maintenance. It’s a 7 for features.
The base Atlas S costs $34,670, or $33,970 as a Cross Sport. All-wheel drive costs $1,900 extra on all models where it’s not standard equipment. Other features on the S include a 6.5-inch touchscreen, 18-inch wheels, cloth upholstery, and new this year, a digital gauge cluster.
Which VW Atlas should I buy?
We like the $40,590 Atlas SE with Technology package ($39,890 for the Cross Sport), which comes with an 8.0-inch touchscreen, 20-inch wheels, synthetic leather upholstery, and five USB ports.
How much is a fully loaded VW Atlas?
With a top price near $50,000, the Atlas SEL Premium R-Line gains premium audio, a panoramic sunroof, wireless smartphone charging, remote start, and an option for second-row captain’s chairs. The optional Fender premium audio system sounds great, but as it’s bundled in the top trim line, it effectively costs thousands more than the midrange system.
2022 Volkswagen Atlas
Fuel Economy
The Atlas gets mediocre gas mileage.
Is the VW Atlas good on gas?
Not very. It’s a big crossover, so its EPA ratings of 21 mpg city, 25 highway, 23 combined in its most efficient front-drive turbo-4 version are no surprise. We give it a 4 based on that figure.
With all-wheel drive, the turbo-4 Atlas and Cross Sport get EPA-rated at 20/24/22 mpg. Choose the V-6, and the front-drive Atlas and both Cross Sport AWD and FWD crossovers earn EPA ratings of 18/24/20 mpg. The V-6-powered, all-wheel-drive Atlas has the lowest ratings of the lineup at 17/23/19 mpg.