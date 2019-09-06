The 2020 Volkswagen Atlas is a three-row crossover SUV with a spacious interior and seating for adults in all three rows. It’s not flashy, luxurious, or especially powerful, but it bests most competitors for outright interior space.

Overall, we rate the 2020 VW Atlas 5.6 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Atlas can accommodate adults in every outboard seat as well as provide adult-sized access through big door openings and an easy-to-slide second row that’s easy for kids to use, too. Cargo space is near the top among competitors, as it should be for a long and large vehicle that will fill most suburban garages.

Once aboard, passengers will have to ante up the trim levels for more technological convenience and creature comforts. The conservative design may appeal to some shoppers. This year, VW upgraded the crossover’s infotainment software, and it still comes standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability.

Also standard is a good range of collision-avoidance safety tech that earned good marks in federal and independent safety testing. However, subpar headlights prevented it from earning the coveted Top Safety Pick award bestowed by the non-profit IIHS.

Available in S, SE, and SEL, the Atlas SUV can be had with turbo-4 or V-6 engine. Most buyers opt for the 276-horsepower V-6 because VW requires six-cylinder power for all-wheel drive. The base 235-hp turbo-4 comes only with front-wheel drive.

The Atlas’ best driving asset is its composed ride, which soaks up bumps better than most competitors even with the 21-inch alloy wheels available on the range-topping SEL Premium trim.

First launched for model year 2018, the Atlas lags the competitors in fuel economy. The V-6 versions are rated at just 19 mpg combined, which is 3 mpg shy of AWD competitors such as the Toyota Highlander and Honda Pilot. A hybrid option would be nice, but it would elevate an already hefty price tag for most Atlas configurations. The best value with all these confusing trim levels is the Atlas SE V-6 with all-wheel drive at around $38,000, which offers plenty of space per dollar.