With its 2019 Atlas, Volkswagen doesn’t shrug at the notion of seating seven adults under a single crossover SUV’s roof.

The 2019 VW Atlas has one of the most spacious interiors short of an ocean-going vessel. It’s like a big house in the suburbs: you may not get much charm, but with the 2019 Atlas there’s plenty of room for everyone and everything.

We rate the Atlas at 6.3 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

In S, SE, and SEL trim levels, the Atlas lineup stretches from about $32,000 to about $50,000. VW fills that gap with a 2.0-liter turbo-4 base engine paired to front-wheel drive or a thirsty but stronger 276-horsepower 3.6-liter V-6 available with front- or all-wheel drive. An 8-speed automatic shuttles power to the wheels regardless of what’s underhood.

The Atlas has a comfortable, almost luxurious ride, and its handling is more responsive than we’ve come to expect from big SUVs. It makes a serene long-distance cruiser, as long as you don’t mind stopping often for fuel. At 19 mpg combined with all-wheel drive according to the EPA, the Atlas is hardly miserly.

It may not be pretty to look at, but the Atlas’ big dimensions give it a tremendously spacious interior. There’s not a bad seat in the house, even the second row’s middle seat. Second-row captain’s chairs are optional on most Atlas trim levels.

Where some crossover SUVs seat three in the third row, the Atlas only has two seat belts, but it’s easier to access than in most rivals thanks to a trick slide-forward second row. The Atlas’ third row has enough footroom for adult-sized shoes. Even with the third row upright, the Atlas can haul luggage. Fold rows two and three and the Atlas’ cargo area could double as a living room.

If only it was furnished as well as some rivals. Atlases we’ve driven have felt solid, but high-sheen hard plastics dominate their cabins.

This year, all VW Atlas crossover SUVs now include previously optional automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitors, which bolsters an impressive crash-test record. In our eyes, the Atlas makes the most sense at about $40,000 for the SE with all-wheel drive an option package that includes family-friendly niceties such as three-zone automatic climate control.