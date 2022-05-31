What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Volkswagen Arteon? What does it compare to?

The 2022 Volkswagen Arteon is among the last of a dying breed of large sedans, though its liftback gives it more cargo space and utility than your regular four-door. Its coupe-like shape gives the Arteon some style and panache, as does an interior that’s a step up from what you’ll find in most Volkswagens. It competes with a strange mix of vehicles, from the Kia Stinger, to the Audi A5 Sportback and Genesis G80.

Is the 2022 Volkswagen Arteon a good car?

The stylish Arteon offers a good mix of comfort and performance, with an interior that comes close to luxury territory. For those looking for good cargo and passenger room without going into an SUV, the Arteon provides a happy medium and earns a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

What’s new for the 2022 Volkswagen Arteon?

The Arteon got a refresh just last year, but it sees more changes for 2022 with a big upgrade coming under the hood. It adopts the 2.0-liter turbo-4 out of the Golf R and lifts its 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox as well to give the Arteon even more performance. There are also some slight styling tweaks and a new flat gray paint option called Moonstone gray.

Otherwise, the rest of the 2021 refresh’s changes carry on unfettered. A front LED strip runs through the grille and badge and gives the Arteon better looks at night. The Arteon’s signature styling card is still its long, lean look in profile that lets you appreciate the car’s length and ability to swallow up cargo with its large trunk.

The new engine makes 300 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, an improvement of 32 hp and 37 lb-ft over the last engine. The transmission has also been swapped out and the 8-speed has been ditched in favor of the 7-speed dual-clutch unit that the Golf R already enjoys. Adaptive dampers and front-wheel drive come standard, though most Arteons will have an all-wheel-drive system equipped.

As its lanky frame would suggest, the Arteon has a roomy interior with plenty of rear leg room and cargo space. Up front, the seats come with standard heating and 12-way power adjustments to find a comfortable orientation.

An 8.0-inch touchscreen is the infotainment option, with a larger 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster standard as well. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay come along for the ride, though a wireless charging pad is optional. The Arteon features the same touch-capacitive controls on the steering wheel and for climate control that are proliferating across the Volkswagen lineup, and even after multiple uses we’re skeptical on their utility versus a traditional button.

Automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitors come standard, with adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and a surround-view camera system found on higher trim levels.

How much does the 2022 Volkswagen Arteon cost?

Prices increase across the board for the Arteon and the base SE R-Line sees the largest jump, starting at $41,945 (including a $1,195 destination charge) as it adds the new powertrain and the R-Line styling details, jumping up $3,755 compared to last year’s base car. The SEL R-Line comes next at $46,745 and it adds standard AWD, a panoramic sunroof, and 19-inch wheels. The SEL Premium R-Line tops off the lineup at $50,745, adding cooled front seats, power liftgate, a driver’s seat massage function, and 20-inch wheels.

Where is the 2022 Volkswagen Arteon made?

In Germany.